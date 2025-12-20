Kevin Garnett Tells Fans To Stop Voting For LeBron James In The All-Star Game

Kevin Garnett tells fans to stop voting LeBron into the All-Star Game.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) holds the ball during the second quarter against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center.
Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

Kevin Garnett has never been one to take it easy, and this time his target was LeBron James. Speaking on the KG Certified podcast, Garnett urged fans to stop voting for LeBron, arguing that the Lakers star has shown little interest in being part of the event.

“Bron didn’t even play in the All-Star game last year. Bron is not in the All-Star game this year. Bron is not in the All-Star game. For what?”

“Bron does not want to play in the All-Star game.”

“So listen, all you people out there that’s going to vote for Bron, save your vote. He didn’t play in it last year.”

“Why would you expect him to play this year? Listen, Bron is not playing in the game.”

The timing of the comments is interesting because LeBron’s season has been a slow build. Year 23 did not begin smoothly. He missed the first 12 games while dealing with an injury and has appeared in just 10 so far.

In that span, he is averaging 18.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 7.5 assists while shooting 46.9% from the field. Those numbers are solid, yet they are not what fans have come to expect when they hear All-Star attached to his name.

The trend has improved lately. Over his last five games, LeBron is closer to his familiar rhythm, putting up 22.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game. His efficiency has ticked up as well, including 37% shooting from three. He is inching back toward that familiar 25-7-7 territory, but the Lakers don’t need that from him every night.

That is where Garnett’s argument finds some support.

The Los Angeles Lakers are tied for third in the West with a 19-7 record, and LeBron is not carrying the biggest load for the first time. Luka Doncic has been an MVP frontrunner and is a lock for the All-Star game. Austin Reaves has had a breakout year and is expected to make the All-Star team as well. With that support, LeBron has the freedom to pick his spots and ease back to his full potential in his 23rd season.

From a pure numbers standpoint, Garnett is absolutely right. LeBron has not played at an All-Star level: he is nowhere close to that.

But the All-Star will be held in Los Angeles at the Intuit Dome, and the league often leans into local star power for showcase events. With the Los Angeles Clippers struggling at the bottom of the West, the Lakers might get three selections, and LeBron might get lucky.

There is also the emotional angle. No one knows how long LeBron plans to keep playing. If this season ends up being his last, a return to the All-Star Game would mark his 22nd straight appearance, extending an NBA record for both consecutive selections and total selections. That history matters to fans, even if Garnett believes it should not.

Garnett’s message is clear. Vote for who you want to see play, not who you feel obligated to honor. LeBron may still make a push as the season moves along, but until then, Garnett thinks the votes should go elsewhere.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Feb 3, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Draymond Green (23) look towards an Orlando Magic player at half time at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images How The Warriors Can Acquire An Athletic Center Amid Trade Rumors
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like