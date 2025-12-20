Kevin Garnett Tells Fans To Stop Voting For LeBron James In The All-Star Game

Kevin Garnett has never been one to take it easy, and this time his target was LeBron James. Speaking on the KG Certified podcast, Garnett urged fans to stop voting for LeBron, arguing that the Lakers star has shown little interest in being part of the event.

“Bron didn’t even play in the All-Star game last year. Bron is not in the All-Star game this year. Bron is not in the All-Star game. For what?”

“Bron does not want to play in the All-Star game.”

“So listen, all you people out there that’s going to vote for Bron, save your vote. He didn’t play in it last year.”

“Why would you expect him to play this year? Listen, Bron is not playing in the game.”

The timing of the comments is interesting because LeBron’s season has been a slow build. Year 23 did not begin smoothly. He missed the first 12 games while dealing with an injury and has appeared in just 10 so far.

In that span, he is averaging 18.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 7.5 assists while shooting 46.9% from the field. Those numbers are solid, yet they are not what fans have come to expect when they hear All-Star attached to his name.

The trend has improved lately. Over his last five games, LeBron is closer to his familiar rhythm, putting up 22.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game. His efficiency has ticked up as well, including 37% shooting from three. He is inching back toward that familiar 25-7-7 territory, but the Lakers don’t need that from him every night.

That is where Garnett’s argument finds some support.

The Los Angeles Lakers are tied for third in the West with a 19-7 record, and LeBron is not carrying the biggest load for the first time. Luka Doncic has been an MVP frontrunner and is a lock for the All-Star game. Austin Reaves has had a breakout year and is expected to make the All-Star team as well. With that support, LeBron has the freedom to pick his spots and ease back to his full potential in his 23rd season.

From a pure numbers standpoint, Garnett is absolutely right. LeBron has not played at an All-Star level: he is nowhere close to that.

But the All-Star will be held in Los Angeles at the Intuit Dome, and the league often leans into local star power for showcase events. With the Los Angeles Clippers struggling at the bottom of the West, the Lakers might get three selections, and LeBron might get lucky.

There is also the emotional angle. No one knows how long LeBron plans to keep playing. If this season ends up being his last, a return to the All-Star Game would mark his 22nd straight appearance, extending an NBA record for both consecutive selections and total selections. That history matters to fans, even if Garnett believes it should not.

Garnett’s message is clear. Vote for who you want to see play, not who you feel obligated to honor. LeBron may still make a push as the season moves along, but until then, Garnett thinks the votes should go elsewhere.