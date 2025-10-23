Tom Thibodeau Felt Betrayed After Knicks Firing

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read

Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Tom Thibodeau isn’t holding back about how his time with the New York Knicks ended. Speaking with Ian O’Connor, the veteran coach opened up about the pain of his firing and how it changed the way he views loyalty in the NBA.

“He also had a sense of betrayal,” a source told The Athletic on Thibs. “When you find out that people you helped either weren’t with you in the end or didn’t fight for you like you fought for them, that stings.”

With years of coaching experience and a well-respected reputation across the league, Thibodeau made a strong impression when he was first hired in July 2020. He helped lift the franchise from the gutter, building a championship culture from scratch. Still, the front office never connected with Thibs and hesitated to give him proper recognition.

“In their world,” the source said, “the players were 51-0 and Tom was 0-31.”

Even after a trip to the Conference Finals last season, the Knicks felt they had reached their ceiling with Thibodeau in a move that “deeply wounded” his trust. He’s currently unemployed in the NBA but was seen at the Celtics’ practice facility recently, sparking rumors of a potential job there.

Going back to his latest comments, they show a more vulnerable side rarely seen from the notoriously intense coach. Known for his tireless work ethic and demanding style, he poured himself into rebuilding the Knicks into a playoff contender, helping shape their defensive identity and culture. After multiple winning seasons and a strong relationship with the players, his firing came as a shock to many around the league. Clearly, even he was caught off guard by the decision, which came after one of their best seasons in years.

What was even more surprising was who they brought in to replace him. Rather than going out to sign a modern name, the Knicks hired Mike Brown, the former Kings coach with an old-school playstyle.

He’s similar to Thibs in a lot of ways, only lighter on his players and not quite as demanding. If he can just pick up where Thibodeau left off, the Knicks can finally take that next step as contenders.

This season, while they were short-handed on opening night, the path is there to have a historic run. Between Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and OG Anunoby, they have a star-studded core that can compete with the best. Still, after losing to the Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals, there is a sense they have unfinished business.

Besides health, team chemistry will play a major role in the Knicks’ success, and that means Mike Brown’s job is more essential than ever. In the wake of Thibodeau’s firing, he must find the right method to bring out the best in this team.

As for Thibodeau, his next chapter remains unwritten. Whether he takes another head coaching role or steps back from the sidelines, he’ll be remembered for restoring Knicks basketball to relevance. But his latest comments make one thing clear: the scars from how it ended in New York haven’t faded yet.

ByNico Martinez
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. 
