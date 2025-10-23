Video Proof Of Michael Jordan Making The Most Nervous Free Throw He Talked About On His NBC Show

Michael Jordan recently revealed in his new segment with NBC that he hasn’t picked up and played basketball in years. And considering he is 62 years old, that is not really the surprising part.

The more significant part of that story was the last time he did pick up a basketball. On his segment with NBC called ‘Insights to Excellence,’ Michael Jordan recalled that he was traveling to watch the famous Ryder Cup when he last picked up a basketball. It was to drain a free throw in front of the property owner’s kids and give them a memory of a lifetime.

While he recalled being extremely nervous at the time, the internet somehow unearthed the video of the exact moment Jordan was recalling in that story.

X user ‘@MatthewterryTMR’ posted the video on social media, which showed the GOAT swishing the free throw with ease, even when he was visibly nervous. Considering that he made 7,327 free throws in his NBA career, it was probably reactivating muscle memory at this point.

The video begins with Jordan giving a small group of people a history lesson on how the rules around the game developed as he walked up to the free-throw line of a basketball court. He also explained that it was Wilt Chamberlain due to whom the NBA had to make the inside circle of the paint.

“You see this center circle? They didn’t have it,” said Jordan. “Wilt Chamberlain used to drive, take off from the line, and lay up [his free throws]. Now you can’t start from behind the line and go beyond the free-throw line. That’s the Wilt Chamberlain rule.”

“Please make this!” begged Jordan to the basketball gods as he attempted the free throw, which he swished with ease.

“Man, I am impressed, man! I saw that go in like wow! I was nervous,” said Jordan in relief.

Considering that Jordan said he hadn’t picked up the ball in years, this video is probably from a Ryder Cup event from years ago. Who was the owner of this property, and in which year this video was shot, remains unclear.

Someone could ask Jordan to do this again at the Ryder Cup, considering how often he goes to watch that event. This year, he met with Cooper Flagg and the entire NBC crew at the same event, which was being held in Farmingdale, New York.

The Bulls legend would probably never go back to wherever this video was shot, as the event is held at different locations every year. But as a fan, one remains hopeful to see him on the basketball court more often.

However, he himself has said he’s always at risk of rupturing his Achilles tendon at this age and wants to spend most of his time with his family. Therefore, this might signify one of the last few times we see the 62-year-old aging legend in action on the court.