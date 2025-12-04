LeBron James’ Historic 10-Point Streak Ends After Nearly 19 Years

LeBron James’ historic run finally came to an end on Thursday, closing the book on one of the NBA’s longest-standing records. After nearly 19 years of reaching double figures in every regular season game, he finished with just eight tonight in a dramatic, down-to-the-wire win.

James was struggling all night to score the ball, and tension was palpable as the minutes ticked away down the stretch. But as usual, he opted to make the winning play over chasing his own record. With the game tied in the final seconds, James had the ball and a chance to keep the streak alive. Rather than force a shot, he kicked it to Rui Hachimura in the corner for a cleaner look. In a wild finish, Hachimura knocked it down to seal the win and end LeBron’s 10-point streak.

It was one of the most impressive records in NBA history, dating back to 2007 and totaling 1,297 games. James was 23 years old at the time with the Cavaliers, but he struggled in a win against the Bucks that night with eight points, five rebounds, nine assists, and one steal on 23.0 percent shooting.

It has been almost twenty years since then, but this season was finally where it ended. He had a close call the other night against Phoenix, where he barely managed to keep the streak alive with 10 points, zero rebounds, and three assists on 30.0 percent shooting (1-4 from three).

Tonight, without Luka Doncic, James had the perfect opportunity to have one of his highest scoring nights, but his struggles continued and he failed to get anything going. In the end, he finished with just eight points, six rebounds, and 11 assists on 23.5 percent shooting (0-5 from three) in arguably one of the worst statistical games of his career.

Still, more than anything, James will be remembered tonight for his final play: the pass to Hachimura that sealed the win. Rather than chase his own record, he refused to force it, trusted in his teammate, and reinforced the selfless values he has demonstrated for two decades.

“Just playing the game the right way. You always make the right play,” said James. “I have done that my whole career. There is not even one second-guessing that.”

It must be a bittersweet night for James. On one hand, he is celebrating a major win on the back of a game-winning three from Hachimura. On the other hand, he is facing the reality that time has finally caught up.

At 40 years old, his game is not the same, and the numbers prove it with averages of 15.2 points, four rebounds, 7.2 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 46.0 percent shooting (31.8 percent from three).

Still, regardless of his decline, James’ principles remain the same: making the right play and choosing the win over his own stats every time.

LeBron has never defined himself by box scores, and tonight was another reminder of that. Even as his streak came to an end, he still found a way to impact winning and trust the teammates around him. Records eventually fade, but moments like this show why his legacy endures. The Lakers got the win they needed, and James once again proved that his priorities have never changed.