2 Big Blows In 1 Night For Warriors As Draymond Green Limps Off In A “Gut Punch” Loss To 76ers

The situation is going from bad to worse for the Golden State Warriors as they have lost Draymond Green to an injury as well. When the Warriors were down 25-41 in the second quarter against the 76ers, Green suffered a blow to his right foot.

Dominick Barlow, the 76ers player, fell on Green’s right foot while gathering a rebound that led to the injury. Draymond limped back to the locker room and did not return to the game for the rest of the night.

Draymond Green limping on his right foot/ankle after grabbing at it. Steve Kerr called him out of the game and he went to the locker room slowly. pic.twitter.com/JQ2gWEFVkV — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 5, 2025

Following the game, Steve Kerr spoke to the media and addressed the injury to Green. He indicated that they would decide on Green’s playing status before they face the Cavaliers for their next game in Cleveland on Saturday.

“He looks good, he looks lean, he’s felt good. I don’t know if what happened tonight is related to what happened the other night. But obviously we’ll be careful with him and see how he’s doing in Cleveland,” said Kerr.

According to Anthony Slater, ESPN’s insider for the Warriors, Green was spotted in a walking boot after the game and hopes to play through the injury.

“Draymond Green was in a walking boot postgame. [Green] said Dominick Barlow landed on his right foot, and he hurt it similarly to when Donovan Clingan landed on it last week. But Draymond said he hopes/expects to keep playing through it,” wrote Slater on X.

Green now joins the veterans Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Al Horford on the Warriors bench as they seem to severely struggle with depth. The Warriors are already anticipating that Curry will not rejoin the team for the next two games (against the Cavaliers and the Bulls) on the road before they head back home to face the Timberwolves.

Being without both their four-time NBA champions and an experienced set of veterans like Horford and Butler will definitely be a tough task for the Warriors to navigate through, if Green is also sidelined for the next game.

In their battle against the 76ers tonight, they nearly pulled off an extraordinary 24-point comeback against them as they lost 98-99. The short-handed Warriors threw away the comeback down the stretch as they had a 98-97 lead with 10.1 seconds left in the game, and they turned over the side inbounds play.

It ended up being costly as the 76ers were able to pounce and call the timeout in time to get 8.1 seconds for a final play to ensure the comeback wasn’t completed successfully. Tyrese Maxey’s attempted game-winner was successfully converted back on the rebound by VJ Edgecombe to seal the last-second win for the 76ers.

VJ EDGECOMBE PUTBACK WITH 0.9 LEFT. TYRESE MAXEY CHASEDOWN BLOCK. SIXERS WIN AN ABSOLUTELY WILD ONE. pic.twitter.com/9DdW1eJbDk — NBA (@NBA) December 5, 2025

Steve Kerr said this loss was “a gut punch” for the Warriors to nearly taste victory, despite being short-handed, only to come up short in the final few seconds of the game.

“I don’t ever have any expectations coming into the year for injuries. We just roll with whatever is coming our way. We have a lot of depth, and we believe we can win games like tonight without our three best players. I thought we deserved to,” said Kerr.

The Warriors’ record has now fallen to below .500 (11-12) for the season, and they might see the silver linings in today’s game as a positive for the future. But their veteran players’ absence could really sting them down the stretch.