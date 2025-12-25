Knicks’ Josh Hart Limped To Locker Room After Fourth-Quarter Ankle Injury

Josh Hart’s toughness was on full display during the Knicks’ Christmas Day matchup against the Cavaliers, but it came at a cost. The veteran wing suffered a scary ankle injury late in the fourth quarter, casting a shadow over an otherwise gritty performance at Madison Square Garden.

Hart appeared to hurt his right ankle while driving to the rim with just over seven minutes remaining. He landed awkwardly after stepping on Dean Wade’s foot, stayed down in visible pain, then remarkably got up to knock down both free throws before checking out and limping to the locker room. He did not return, and there was no immediate update on his status following the game.

Josh Hart injury. He went up for a layup and landed on a Dean Wade ankle, has left the game 💔 pic.twitter.com/vEJ57riMGU — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) December 25, 2025

Despite the setback, New York continued to push, completing a 17-point comeback to win the game by two points, 126-124. In 26 minutes, Hart finished with 15 points, five rebounds, and three assists on 55.6 percent shooting (2-5 from three), making an impact in multiple ways. Jalen Brunson led the way offensively with 34 points, one rebound, four assists, two steals, and zero blocks on 40.0 percent shooting (6-12 from three), helping the Knicks score 42 points in the final 12 minutes.

Meanwhile, despite an impressive showing from Donovan Mitchell, who posted 34 points, seven rebounds, six assists, four steals, and zero blocks on 48.0 percent shooting (4-9 from three), the Cavaliers failed to contain the run as the game slowly slipped away. Darius Garland also delivered a strong performance with 20 points, one rebound, and 10 assists on 50.0 percent shooting (3-4 from three).

While the Knicks escaped with a narrow Christmas win, Hart’s status could loom large moving forward. He has been one of New York’s most reliable two-way players this season, providing rebounding, playmaking, and defensive versatility while averaging 12.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game on 49.6 percent shooting (38.9 percent from three). His energy and physicality set the tone nightly, and losing him for any stretch would force others into expanded roles on both ends.

The timing of this setback is far from ideal, with the Knicks set to embark on a challenging road trip. Matchups in Atlanta, New Orleans, and San Antonio loom, and Hart’s availability could play a major role in how well New York navigates that stretch. For now, the Knicks will wait on further evaluation, hoping their ironman avoided a long-term setback.

Fortunately, rookie guard Tyler Kolek has emerged as a reliable contributor. He appeared more than capable of picking up the slack after posting 16 points, three rebounds, nine assists, zero steals, and one block on 55.6 percent shooting (4-5 from three). If Hart ends up missing significant time, the Knicks will need more performances like that to keep their momentum going.

Hart’s injury now becomes the biggest variable for a Knicks team that has fought through adversity all season. His willingness to play through pain embodies New York’s identity, but the grind ahead will test their depth and resilience. Whether Hart misses time or not, this moment reinforces how thin the margin can be, especially as the Knicks push to establish themselves as a legitimate threat in the East.