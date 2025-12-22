Video: Exact Moment Luka Doncic Got Injured Potentially Revealed

The play on which Luka Doncic suffered a left leg contusion against the Clippers might now be known.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles during the first quarter against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a big blow during Saturday’s 103-88 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers when Luka Doncic became their latest starter to go down with an injury. Doncic was seen hobbling as the first half progressed and eventually exited the contest at halftime due to a left leg contusion.

NBA insider Dave McMenamin had reported that Doncic, who put up 12 points (4-13 FG), five rebounds, and two assists against the Clippers, suffered the injury after a collision with guard Bogdan Bogdanovic. We now might know the exact moment when that happened.

That was completely unintentional, and it doesn’t look all too serious either. The fact that Doncic was able to continue playing afterward also suggests this shouldn’t be something that keeps him out for a significant period of time. Lakers head coach JJ Redick had no update to provide on the Slovenian’s status after the game, so we’ll have to wait a while to find out the severity.

Doncic previously missed three games in October due to a left finger sprain and a lower left leg contusion. The 26-year-old has sat out for six games in total so far, and he would be at risk of being ineligible for MVP if this injury keeps him out for a while.

Players have to play at least 65 games to be eligible for end-of-season awards and honors. So, in turn, they can only miss 17, and Doncic would get dangerously close to that number if he gets sidelined for a couple of weeks. Here’s hoping that won’t be the case.

Doncic is averaging 34.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game for the Lakers in 2025-26. The five-time All-Star is among the leading candidates for MVP, and you’d hate to see him miss out due to the 65-game rule.

Doncic’s exit stung even more than it usually would against the Clippers, as the Lakers were already without three starters for the contest. Austin Reaves (left calf strain), Deandre Ayton (left elbow soreness), and Rui Hachimura (right groin soreness) all missed the clash at the Intuit Dome.

Another injury was the last thing the Lakers needed. Reaves, Ayton, and Hachimura won’t be missing too much more time, though, with Redick not ruling out the first two for Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center. The Lakers enter that game with a 19-8 record, which places them in fourth place in the Western Conference standings.

TAGGED:
Gautam Varier
