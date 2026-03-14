The Longest 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, And 60-Point Scoring Streaks In NBA History

Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander achieved a feat on Thursday that had appeared beyond reach for over 60 years. Gilgeous-Alexander broke Wilt Chamberlain’s 63-year-old NBA record with his 127th consecutive 20-point game in the Thunder’s 104-102 win over the Boston Celtics at Paycom Center.

With the record books now getting updated, here is a look at the longest 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, and 60-point streaks in NBA history.

10 points – LeBron James: 1,297 games

20 points – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 127 games

30 points – Wilt Chamberlain: 65 games

40 points – Wilt Chamberlain: 14 games (twice)

50 points – Wilt Chamberlain: 7 games

60 points – Wilt Chamberlain: 4 games

We had, of course, seen LeBron James’ incredible 10-point streak come to an end in the Los Angeles Lakers‘ 123-120 win over the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 4, 2025. James finished with eight points against the Raptors, which ended a run that began all the way back in 2007.

James’ consistency was simply ridiculous, and he is well clear at the top here, too. Michael Jordan is a distant second at 866 games.

As for 20 points, Gilgeous-Alexander just went past Chamberlain’s mark of 126 games. Interestingly, the Hall of Famer holds the third-longest streak as well at 92 games.

It’s once we go past 20 that Chamberlain’s greatness shines through. It is safe to say none of those records will be broken.

For some context, the second-longest 30-point streak is held by James Harden at 32 games. Someone has to more than double that mark to get to Chamberlain.

As for the second-longest 40-point streak, that is also held by Chamberlain at 10 games. It is only after that that we get to Jordan and Kobe Bryant at nine each.

We get to 50 next, and to go with that seven-game streak, Chamberlain also has streaks of six and five (twice). Bryant then pops up with a four-game streak.

Lastly, we get to 60, and Chamberlain is the only player to have ever pulled that off in back-to-back games. He has streaks of three and two (twice) as well. Talk about utter domination.

Chamberlain is also the only player to have scored 70 or more points in a game on more than one occasion. He did it a staggering six times. Chamberlain’s most famous game, of course, came on March 2, 1962, when he scored 100 points for the Philadelphia Warriors against the New York Knicks.

For about 20 years, Bryant held the record for the second-highest scoring game at 81 points, but he was passed by Bam Adebayo of all people on Tuesday. Adebayo racked up 83 points for the Miami Heat against the Washington Wizards. His getting to 83 has led many to believe that we will indeed see someone break Chamberlain’s single-game record in the near future. It is going to take an incredible effort, though.