JJ Redick Addresses Growing Injury Concerns For Rui Hachimura, Deandre Ayton, And Austin Reaves

The Lakers shared new updates on Rui Hachimura, Deandre Ayton, and Austin Reaves after missing the Clippers game.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Dec 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) shoots a foul shot against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers were without several key rotation pieces in Saturday night’s loss to the Clippers, forcing them to navigate another game shorthanded. As injuries continue to stack up, the focus is shifting toward timelines and how quickly this group can get back to full strength.

In a chat with Dave McMenamin, head coach JJ Redick provided updates on Rui Hachimura, Deandre Ayton, and Austin Reaves, all of whom were ruled out against the Los Angeles Clippers. Redick indicated that all three players are progressing, with optimism surrounding their respective recoveries. While none were cleared in time to play Saturday, Redick did not rule out a return for Reaves and Ayton as soon as the Suns on Tuesday.

Despite multiple absences, the Lakers have remained near the top of the Western Conference this season, leaning on depth and adaptability to stay afloat. At 19-7 entering the night, they have managed to weather injuries better than most, but the margin for error is shrinking as the schedule tightens and the competition stiffens.

Fortunately, the latest bout of setbacks is not expected to last long. For Austin Reaves, progress has been steady from a left calf strain, an injury the team has been careful not to rush given his importance to the offense. Before going down, Reaves was in the middle of a career season, averaging 27.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game on 50.3 percent shooting (36.9 percent from three) while serving as a secondary playmaker and late-game stabilizer alongside Luka Doncic. This has been a lingering issue, but he is expected back for Tuesday’s game against the Suns.

Deandre Ayton, meanwhile, is dealing with left elbow soreness, a minor setback that appears to be more precautionary than structural. The big man has been a steady presence this season, providing interior scoring, rebounding, and rim protection with averages of 15.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game on 71.0 percent shooting. His physicality has been critical for a Lakers team that often leans on size to control the paint.

Rui Hachimura’s situation may be the most fluid of the three. He was a late scratch for Saturday’s game with groin soreness that Redick noted stemmed from discomfort first felt in the previous matchup against the Jazz. While the hope is that the pain only costs him a few days, his versatility as a scorer and defender makes his availability especially important as the Lakers prepare for a difficult stretch ahead. In 25 games so far, he is averaging 13.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 53.5 percent shooting (45.6 percent from three).

In a season where players are constantly moving in and out of the lineup, it is remarkable that the Lakers currently hold the fourth-best record in the West. Thanks to brilliant play from stars like Luka Doncic and LeBron James, they have managed to stay afloat, and tonight’s matchup is another test against a stacked Clippers team desperate for a win.

With clarity finally forming around the Lakers’ injury situation, the coming days will be telling. If Reaves, Ayton, and Hachimura return on schedule, Los Angeles should regain the balance that has kept them near the top of the West. For now, patience remains the priority. Staying healthy, even more than the standings, will determine how far this group can realistically go once the season truly ramps up.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Denver, Colorado, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) holds the ball as he is defended by Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown (11) during the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images Kevin Durant Admits He Wanted To Cross The Line After Bruce Brown Calls Him Out For Disrespectful Comments
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like