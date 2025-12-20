Lakers Without 3 Starters Against Clippers As Rui Hachimura Set To Miss Out

The Los Angeles Lakers were already walking into Saturday without two of their starters, and things just got worse. Rui Hachimura has been ruled out against the Los Angeles Clippers after being downgraded late with right groin soreness, delivering another hit to a Lakers lineup already missing key pieces.

Rui has been one of the Lakers’ most efficient players this season. He is averaging 13.3 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting an outstanding 53.5% from the field and a scorching 45.6% from three.

The injury report is starting to look crowded. Austin Reaves (left calf strain) remains out, along with Deandre Ayton (left elbow soreness) and Gabe Vincent (lower back soreness). That is two starters and a rotaion players and now a third starter missing against a team that always treats a Lakers matchup like a playoff game.

With so many key players out, the onus now shifts on the superstars, Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

This might seem a tall task on paper, but in reality, this should a cakewalk considering the Clippers ‘ struggles.

Luka has been amazing all season long, and he is coming off a 45-point triple-double outing against the Utah Jazz. He is averaging a league-leading 35.2 points along with 8.8 rebounds and 9.1 assists, controlling games at his own pace.

LeBron, meanwhile, continues to ease back after missing time earlier in the season. His overall numbers sit at 18.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 7.5 assists while shooting 46.9% from the field. Those figures do not jump off the page by his standards, but his impact often shows up in moments rather than box scores. With fewer options available, expect him to be more assertive, especially in key stretches.

Despite the injuries, the Lakers are still in a strong position. They sit fourth in the Western Conference with a 19-7 record and have won seven of their last ten games. The structure has held, even when personnel has not. Role players have filled gaps, and the stars have carried heavier loads when needed.

The Clippers, on the other hand, are in free fall. They enter the matchup at 6-21, sitting 14th in the West and riding a five-game losing streak. Another loss would push them closer to the bottom of the standings, deepening an already uphill season. Even with the Lakers missing multiple starters, this is a game they are expected to control if they stay focused.

Hachimura’s late scratch removes an important scoring option and weakens the frontcourt rotation, no doubt about it. Still, with Luka leading the way and LeBron ready to rise to the occasion, the Lakers have enough firepower to absorb the blow. Against a struggling Clippers team, this becomes less about who is missing and more about who takes charge.