Mavericks vs. 76ers Injury Report: Joel Embiid Doubtful As Injuries Pile Up

The Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks meet Saturday night with both teams navigating key absences. Fresh off a win against the Knicks, Philadelphia faces another test as injuries once again shape the outlook of a crucial matchup.

For the 76ers, Joel Embiid (illness; right knee injury management) is listed as doubtful, while Paul George (left knee injury management), Kelly Oubre Jr. (left knee sprain), and Trendon Watford (left adductor strain) have all been ruled out. The mounting absences leave Philadelphia short-handed once again, particularly on the wings and in the frontcourt.

Coming off Thursday’s win, the Sixers are trending up with players like Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and Quentin Grimes picking up the slack. Philadelphia will lean on them even more tonight as it seeks its 16th win of the season. With Embiid’s availability uncertain and George sidelined, Maxey in particular will shoulder the bulk of the scoring and playmaking load as the 76ers try to string together wins amid constant lineup shuffling. He is averaging a career-high 31.4 points per game this season, along with 4.6 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game on 46.6 percent shooting (39.6 percent from three).

Meanwhile, Dallas has its own lengthy injury report. Kyrie Irving (left knee surgery), Dante Exum (right knee surgery), and Dereck Lively II (right foot injury management) are all out, while Klay Thompson (left knee soreness) is questionable. Anthony Davis (illness) is listed as probable.

Davis is expected to play after Thursday’s win over the Pistons and was present at shootaround Saturday, offering optimism for Dallas. Thompson, however, was not at shootaround, putting his status in doubt heading into tipoff. His absence could leave the Mavericks vulnerable in the backcourt.

Saturday’s game carries weight for both sides. The Mavericks are looking to maintain momentum after going 6-4 in their last 10 games, while the 76ers will try to defend home court amid inconsistent lineups all season. While Philadelphia continues to manage Embiid cautiously, there is optimism that he could return within the next few days.

In 11 games this season, Embiid is averaging 20.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 0.8 steals per game on 42.1 percent shooting (22.6 percent from three). In what has been a trend throughout his career, injuries have once again hijacked his season, limiting both his effectiveness and availability.

Even with Embiid expected back soon, his repeated absences have made continuity difficult for Philadelphia, fueling trade rumors and long-term uncertainty. For now, this is Tyrese Maxey’s team, and the 76ers will need another elite performance from him against a Mavericks squad that has looked sharper in recent weeks.

Philadelphia knows the margin for error is slim with Embiid’s availability constantly in flux, making games like this feel even bigger than the standings suggest. Until he is back consistently, everything runs through Maxey and the supporting cast around him. Against a banged-up Mavericks team finding its rhythm, this matchup becomes a measuring stick for how sustainable the Sixers’ approach really is moving forward.