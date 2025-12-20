Kevin Durant Admits He Wanted To Cross The Line After Bruce Brown Calls Him Out For Disrespectful Comments

The Houston Rockets beat the Denver Nuggets 115-101 in a tension-filled affair at Ball Arena on Saturday. Kevin Durant was at the center of most of the drama, and Bruce Brown called him out in his postgame press conference when asked about the relationship with his former teammate.

“It’s been cool, but I think it’s been cut slow now after tonight,” Brown said. “Some words were said that’s a little disrespectful. So, boy, I can’t wait to see them next time.”

Durant and Brown had been teammates on the Brooklyn Nets from 2020 to 2022. All was well prior to this game, but not anymore. Brown had no interest in revealing what was said, but it was clear he felt Durant crossed the line.

“As a man, there are certain things you don’t say to another man,” Brown stated.

Brown and Durant were seen exchanging words at one point in the third quarter, and the former was asked if that was when the comment was made. The Nuggets guard stated that the 15-time All-Star had said it to a teammate of his prior to saying it to him, so it was before and after.

Kevin Durant and Bruce Brown exchange words 🍿 pic.twitter.com/4tkgQ6ytgj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 20, 2025

Durant was chirping a lot with Tim Hardaway Jr. in this one, and that could be who Brown was referring to there. The 29-year-old was so annoyed by the events of the night that he also added that he wished fighting were allowed in the NBA.

“I wish there was fighting (in the NBA),” Brown said. “I wish we didn’t get fined. Would have had some fun.”

It might have been an understatement to say that Brown, who had 12 points (5-8 FG), 12 rebounds, one assist, two steals, and one block against the Rockets, was annoyed. Durant was informed about the comments in his postgame media session, and he made it clear he was intending to be disrespectful.

“I definitely wanted to cross the line tonight,” Durant said. “It’s basketball, it’s in between the lines. Ain’t no respect, ain’t no love, nothing. People don’t show love to me. They cross the line a lot with their physicality. It’s part of the game. Some people can talk and play, some people can’t. I had to learn how to talk and play as a player. So, I think Bruce is probably learning the same thing.”

Like Brown, Durant didn’t want to reveal what was said. The 37-year-old was also asked about his hilarious celebration after hitting a three-pointer in the fourth quarter and explained that a fan had been talking a lot of trash before that.

“Everybody enjoyed it,” Durant stated. “People in the stands enjoyed the game. Bruce and Tim Hardaway probably didn’t enjoy, but I enjoy when we go [back-and-forth]. That’s basketball. A lot of people say that’s missing from the game. When I do it, it’s a problem.”

Durant is one of the greatest trash-talkers of this generation, and he never shies away from getting into it with anybody when he’s on the court. He sent out a stern and clear message to Brown at the end of his media session.

“When we’re playing against each other, once again, it might cross the line, Durant said. “So if that offends you, that’s on you. Next game, I’m sure Bruce will be better from that. But I crossed the line tonight.”

Kevin Durant responds to Bruce Brown’s comments: “It’s part of the game. Some people can talk and play. Some people can’t.” Full response 👇 pic.twitter.com/27JrLosAzH — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) December 21, 2025

Durant also torched the Nuggets on the night, finishing with 31 points (8-14 FG), six rebounds, five assists, and one block. The Rockets entered this game having lost three of their previous four games, with one of those losses coming against the Nuggets. Revenge would have felt good, and they’ll take on the Sacramento Kings next at Golden 1 Center on Sunday at 10 PM ET.

As for the Nuggets, they saw their six-game winning streak snapped here and have dropped to 20-7. They will look for a return to winning ways when they take on the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena on Monday at 9 PM ET.