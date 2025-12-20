Nuggets Coach Crashes Out In Explosive Fourth-Quarter Ejection

Nuggets coach David Adelman was ejected after a heated confrontation with officials during a tense fourth quarter.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Apr 11, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets interim head coach David Adelman reacts in the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Denver’s frustrations boiled over late in the fourth quarter Friday night, turning a lopsided loss into a heated scene on the sideline. Nuggets coach David Adelman was ejected after an explosive confrontation with officials as tensions reached a breaking point.

With 8:40 remaining in the fourth quarter against the Rockets, Adelman stormed onto the court following a no-call on Nikola Jokic, shouting directly at the referee and earning his second technical foul. He was immediately ejected, drawing a stunned reaction from the Nuggets bench as play was halted and security stepped in to escort him off the floor.

There did appear to be some contact on the play, but the referees stood their ground, even despite several available replays. Meanwhile, on the opposite sideline, Kevin Durant appeared to wave Adelman away as the situation escalated, signaling for the game to move on as Houston maintained control. The moment underscored how one-sided the night had become, with Denver unraveling both emotionally and on the scoreboard.

While outbursts like these are usually rare for head coaches, they have become more common this season. Just yesterday, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch was ejected after losing his cool just six minutes into their game against Oklahoma City. He called the referee a “piece of sh*t” and later spoke out against what he viewed as a double standard when playing the Thunder.

As for Adelman, he eventually addressed the ejection as he revealed his mindset in the moment.

“It felt like a reaction to the game earlier in the week,” said Adelman. “That’s what it felt like to me. I was confused, and so I was just looking for answers, and I went out there to find them, and it turns out I had to leave,” Adelman said. “Sometimes confusion can lead to destructive things, right?”

The Nuggets had a chance to make a run down the stretch, but the Rockets went on to secure a 115-101 win, handing Denver another frustrating loss. Jokic finished with 25 points, seven rebounds, and five assists on 45 percent shooting, though he struggled from deep at 25 percent (one for four) as the Nuggets never found a consistent rhythm.

Meanwhile, for the Rockets, Durant was on fire with 31 points, six rebounds, five assists, zero steals, and one block on 57.1 percent shooting (five for six from three). He had support from Reed Sheppard off the bench, who poured in 28 points, two rebounds, six assists, three steals, and two blocks on 60.0 percent shooting (six for nine from three).

For a Nuggets squad that has been dominant all season, especially at home, this result was not expected. It was a difficult game from the opening tip, and Adelman’s ejection only reinforced how quickly the night unraveled.

Ultimately, Adelman’s ejection felt like a symptom of a larger issue rather than an isolated moment. When frustration builds and results slip away, emotions tend to follow. For Denver, this loss was about more than one missed call or one heated exchange. It was another reminder that even elite teams can unravel when things stop going their way, and how they respond next will matter far more than what happened Saturday night.

Nico Martinez
