Instant Analysis: Houston Rockets Finally Overcome Denver Nuggets 115-101

Houston didn’t just beat Denver on Saturday night, but they flipped the script from earlier in the week. After watching a winnable game slip away in overtime on Monday, the Rockets came back sharper, louder, and far more ruthless, pulling away late for a convincing 115-101 win. From the opening minutes, there was a sense this one wasn’t going to drift into the same danger zone.

The difference showed up everywhere. The ball moved more freely, the shots fell in bunches, and when the Nuggets hinted at a run, Houston responded instead of retreating. Kevin Durant looked completely comfortable, Reed Sheppard delivered the loudest stretch of the night, and the Rockets turned a close third quarter into a game Denver never really reclaimed.

Houston’s Shooting Was Overwhelming

This game swung on shot-making, plain and simple. Houston knocked down 19 of its 35 three-point attempts, finishing at a blistering 54 percent from deep. Denver, meanwhile, couldn’t keep pace, going just 8-for-29 from long range. That gap alone accounted for a massive swing, especially during the Rockets’ third-quarter surge.

Durant led the charge, drilling 5-of-6 from beyond the arc on his way to 31 points, while Jabari Smith Jr. added five more triples of his own. Josh Okogie chipped in three first-half threes that helped Houston take a 53-45 lead into the break. By the time Reed Sheppard caught fire late in the third, Denver’s margin for error was already gone.

Reed Sheppard’s Third-Quarter Explosion Changed The Game

The Nuggets briefly made it interesting late in the third, cutting the deficit to 71-66 and bringing the building back into it. That’s when Sheppard took over. Over a stunning stretch, he scored the final 11 points of the quarter, turning a tense moment into a double-digit cushion that carried into the fourth.

Sheppard finished with 28 points on 9-of-15 shooting, including 6-of-9 from three, and added six assists and three steals. His scoring run pushed Houston’s lead to 82-66 heading into the final period, and Denver never got closer than eight after that. What stood out most wasn’t just the makes, it was how quickly the game tilted once he got confident.

Denver Couldn’t Match Houston’s Energy

Nikola Jokic did what he could, posting 25 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, but Houston made him work for everything. Jamal Murray added 16 points and seven assists, yet Denver struggled to generate consistent offense beyond its stars. The Nuggets finished shooting just 40 percent from the field and were out-rebounded 47-39.

Houston, on the other hand, got contributions across the lineup. Amen Thompson filled the box score with 16 points, six assists, two steals, and two blocks. Alperen Sengun didn’t score much but added four assists and six rebounds, while the Rockets finished with 24 assists on 39 made field goals. Even with 19 turnovers, Houston’s energy, shooting, and depth were simply too much for Denver to overcome.