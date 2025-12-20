Rockets Player Ratings: Kevin Durant And Reed Sheppard Tear Nuggets Apart In Impressive Rematch

Three nights after walking off the floor frustrated in Denver, the Houston Rockets made sure the rematch felt very different. This time, there was no overtime heartbreak, no officiating debate lingering into the postgame. Instead, there was shot-making, confidence, and a statement 115-101 win over the Nuggets that never truly slipped out of Houston’s control.

Kevin Durant set the tone early with calm, surgical scoring, while Reed Sheppard flipped the game on its head with one of the loudest stretches of shooting the Toyota Center has seen this season. When Denver finally made a push late, Houston answered immediately – a sign of a team that learned from its mistakes earlier in the week and applied those lessons decisively. Let’s get into the Rockets player ratings.

Kevin Durant: A+

Game Stats: 31 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block, 3 turnovers, 8-14 FG, 5-6 3PT, 10-11 FT, 40 minutes

This was Durant reminding everyone how easy he can make the game look when he wants to. He didn’t chase shots and still ended up with 31 because Denver kept giving him daylight. The threes came in rhythm, the free throws came when defenders panicked, and he never looked sped up. Even when Houston’s offense stalled, Durant felt like the safety valve, one dribble, one pull-up, problem solved.

Reed Sheppard: A+

Game Stats: 28 points, 2 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks, 1 turnover, 9-15 FG, 6-9 3PT, 4-4 FT, 30 minutes

This was the game everyone will remember. Sheppard caught fire late in the third and didn’t cool off, turning a close contest into Houston’s night. The confidence stood out – no hesitation, no fear of missing the next one. Add in the steals and some impressive dunks, and it felt like a genuine star moment rather than just a hot shooting stretch.

Jabari Smith Jr.: A

Game Stats: 22 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks, 4 turnovers, 8-14 FG, 5-11 3PT, 1-2 FT, 38 minutes

Smith had one of those nights where his presence mattered even when he wasn’t touching the ball. He spaced the floor, hit open threes, and competed on the glass all game. A couple turnovers crept in when he tried to do too much, but overall this was a solid, confident performance. He didn’t shy away from shots, and that alone helped keep Denver stretched.

Amen Thompson: A-

Game Stats: 16 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks, 3 turnovers, 7-14 FG, 2-4 FT, 38 minutes

Amen Thompson’s impact was loud even when the stat sheet didn’t scream it. He flew around on defense, attacked the rim without hesitation, and made Denver uncomfortable just by being on the floor. The jumper still isn’t there, but it didn’t matter. His athleticism tilted the game in Houston’s favor more than once.

Josh Okogie: B

Game Stats: 9 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 3-5 FG, 3-5 3PT, 29 minutes

Okogie came in, hit shots, and did exactly what Houston needed him to do. No drama. No wasted possessions. His threes stopped Denver runs before they ever got going, and he stayed disciplined on defense. This was a game where he had to stay ready and he clearly was.

Alperen Sengun: C+

Game Stats: 8 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 5 turnovers, 4-9 FG, 30 minutes

This was a grind for Sengun. Denver loaded up on him early and never really backed off, forcing him into traffic and uncomfortable reads. The turnovers piled up, but he didn’t sulk or disappear. He kept moving the ball, stayed engaged defensively, and accepted that this wasn’t going to be his scoring night. Sometimes that’s part of growing up as a centerpiece.

Steven Adams: C

Game Stats: 1 point, 12 rebounds, 25 minutes

Adams did Steven Adams things. He rebounded, set bruising screens, and absorbed contact so others didn’t have to. The offense bogged down when he was out there, but his physicality mattered, especially against Denver’s size. It wasn’t flashy, but it was useful.

Aaron Holiday: C-

Game Stats: 4 rebounds, 3 turnovers, 8 minutes

Holiday never really found his footing. Denver pressured him immediately, and a few quick decisions went the wrong way. It was a rough stretch, and Houston looked steadier once they tightened the rotation again.

Jae’Sean Tate: N/A

Game Stats: 2 minutes

Tate barely had time to break a sweat. He checked in briefly and was back out before he could settle into the flow.