77 NBA Players Will Become Trade-Eligible On December 15th

December 15 is when the real trade talk starts. Dozens of summer signings finally become movable, giving front offices new matching salaries and fresh ammo for bigger deals.

We’ll go team by team, in alphabetical order, breaking down trade candidates from every NBA team this season as the restrictions are about to come off.

According to Yahoo Sports, these are the players who will become trade-eligible on December 15 this season.

Atlanta Hawks

– Nickeil Alexander-Walker ($15.2 million), Potential Destinations: Raptors, Nets, Jazz

Combo guard is having a great year as a starter (20.7 PPG) while Trae Young deals with injuries, and his mid-size salary makes him a clean piece in any bigger trade.

– Luke Kennard ($11 million), Potential Destinations: Lakers, Cavaliers, Magic

One of the league’s best movement shooters on an expiring deal, a classic target for contenders that just need extra spacing on the wing.

– N’Faly Dante ($2.2 million), Potential Destinations: Hornets, Wizards, Trail Blazers

Cheap backup center with size and room to grow, the type of small contract that’s easy to toss into multi-team trades.

Boston Celtics

– Chris Boucher ($3.3 million), Potential Destinations: Kings, Rockets, Thunder

Veteran bench big who brings energy, length, and some stretch, easy mid-sized salary to plug into multi-team deals.

– Luka Garza ($2.5 million), Potential Destinations: Spurs, Wizards, Pistons

Low-cost backup center with touch and size, classic depth piece for teams needing regular-season innings in the frontcourt.

– Josh Minott ($2.4 million), Potential Destinations: Nets, Jazz, Raptors

Young athletic forward on a cheap deal, makes sense as a small upside flier or filler in a bigger Celtics trade.

Brooklyn Nets

– Cam Thomas ($6.0 million), Potential Destinations: Magic, Hawks, Kings

Cam Thomas is a bucket-getter on a one-year deal, a perfect rental scorer for teams that need instant offense without long-term money. Just played eight games this season, but on 21.4 PPG.

– Day’Ron Sharpe ($4.1 million), Potential Destinations: Hornets, Spurs, Wizards

Young, center on a cheap contract, brings rebounding and energy, a classic throw-in who still has some upside.

– Ziaire Williams ($6.1 million), Potential Destinations: Pacers, Rockets, Raptors

Former lotto-type wing, still a tools bet; easy to match in trades and exactly the kind of reclamation project some teams love.

Charlotte Hornets

– Mason Plumlee ($3.6 million), Potential Destinations: Celtics, Nuggets, Suns

Veteran backup center who screens, passes, and rebounds, a simple plug-and-play depth big man for any contender.

Chicago Bulls

– Tre Jones ($8.1 million), Potential Destinations: Raptors, Timberwolves, Jazz

Steady, low-mistake point guard who organizes an offense and defends his position. Clean mid-sized contract for teams needing stability at the one.

Cleveland Cavaliers

– Larry Nance Jr. ($3.6 million), Potential Destinations: Lakers, Warriors, Heat

Versatile forward who defends multiple spots and moves the ball. Easy plug-in depth piece for contenders needing frontcourt stability.

Dallas Mavericks

– Dante Exum ($3.3 million), Potential Destinations: Raptors, Spurs, Bulls

Guard signed to a one-year deal but ruled out for the season after knee surgery; his cheap contract is classic trade filler if Dallas wants cap room or roster flexibility.

– Kyrie Irving ($36.6 million), Potential Destinations: Lakers, Heat, Clippers

A nine-time All-Star still on a huge deal and recovering from an ACL, Kyrie Irving’s contract is massive, but would be a centerpiece in any “shake things up” trade if the Mavs finally pivot.

– D’Angelo Russell ($5.7 million), Potential Destinations: Magic, Nets, Jazz

Steady secondary creator on a mid-tier salary, the kind of guy teams target as an offensive upgrade off the bench or as a salary match in bigger packages.

Denver Nuggets

– Bruce Brown ($3.1 million), Potential Destinations: Cavaliers, Bucks, Wolves

Versatile wing who can defend multiple spots and handle secondary creation; classic bench piece on a minimum deal that teams use to match salaries in bigger trades.

– Tim Hardaway Jr. ($3.6 million), Potential Destinations: Lakers, Clippers, Heat

Veteran shooter on a one-year minimum contract signed this offseason, gives spacing and scoring off the bench, and is a clean salary-match in multi-team deals.

Detroit Pistons

– Javonte Green ($2.9 million), Potential Destinations: Hawks, Grizzlies, Wizards

Veteran 3-and-D forward on a one-year minimum deal who brings hustle, physicality, and locker-room value; classic “salary filler with some real minutes upside.”

– Caris LeVert ($14.1 million), Potential Destinations: Kings, Bulls, Clippers

Versatile wing/guard who can score, create, and defend a bit; his mid-tier contract makes him one of Detroit’s cleaner trade chips if they ever pivot.

– Duncan Robinson ($16.8 million), Potential Destinations: Suns, Mavericks, Warriors

Three-point weapon with elite spacing on a three-year, $48M contract, the kind of shooter contenders target to fix depth and gravity.

Golden State Warriors

– No players

Houston Rockets

– Clint Capela ($6.7 million), Potential Destinations: Thunder, Wizards, Bulls

Veteran starting big on a modest deal, brings rebounding, rim protection, and screens. Easy salary to add to a bigger deal.

– Dorian Finney-Smith ($12.7 million), Potential Destinations: Heat, Celtics, Nuggets

Versatile 3-and-D wing on a four-year deal, the type of contract contenders look at to plug holes on the perimeter.

– Jeff Green ($3.6 million), Potential Destinations: Celtics, Suns, Lakers

Veteran forward with experience and bench scoring who helps match salary and adds depth.

– Aaron Holiday ($3.1 million), Potential Destinations: Raptors, Hornets, Wizards

Backup point guard on a cheap contract, solid glue piece, and salary filler in trades.

– Josh Okogie ($3.1 million), Potential Destinations: Knicks, Grizzlies, Hornets

Defensive wing on a one-year deal, easy to include for depth or matching money.

– Jae’Sean Tate ($2.7 million), Potential Destinations: Spurs, Cavs, Pistons

Energetic forward with hustle, fits as a situational defender or bench scorer in larger packages.

– Fred VanVleet ($25.0 million), Potential Destinations: Lakers, Nets, Suns

Fred VanVleet is a veteran point guard with a large cap number that could anchor a true deadline deal. Currently out for the season, but an elite leader and creator when healthy.

Indiana Pacers

– No players

Los Angeles Clippers

– Nic Batum ($5.6 million), Potential Destinations: Suns, Bucks, Celtics

Veteran forward on a modest two-year deal, brings shooting, experience, and can be a nice salary piece for a contender hunting depth or cap flexibility.

– Bradley Beal ($5.6 million), Potential Destinations: Heat, Mavericks, Hornets

Bradley Beal, a former All-Star, signed a two-year, $11 million contract after a buyout; big name scorer when healthy, though he’s currently out for the season with a hip injury.

– James Harden ($39.2 million), Potential Destinations: Rockets, Heat, Suns

James Harden is on a big new deal signed this offseason with the Clippers, an elite creator and passer when rolling, and his salary alone could anchor a major trade.

– Brook Lopez ($8.75 million), Potential Destinations: Warriors, Mavericks, Pelicans

Stretch big on a two-year, $18 million deal; floor spacing and veteran savvy make him a tidy bench target for contenders.

– Chris Paul ($3.6 million), Potential Destinations: Rockets, Timberwolves, Pelicans

Chris Paul is certainly about to be traded; a veteran leader and facilitator who could be flipped for cap ease in the next few days.

Los Angeles Lakers

– Deandre Ayton ($8.1 million), Potential Destinations: Suns, Hornets, Mavericks

Big man on a two-year contract with the Lakers who brings size, paint scoring, and rebounding. A mid-tier salary that teams can easily include in larger trade deals.

– Jaxson Hayes ($3.4 million), Potential Destinations: Wizards, Bulls, Grizzlies

Athletic frontcourt depth on a one-year deal. Easy to plug into trades as a cheap big man who provides energy and rim running.

– Jake LaRavia ($6.0 million), Potential Destinations: Pacers, Magic, Raptors

Young forward with shooting and playmaking upside on a two-year deal. A useful bench piece or sweetener in bigger packages.

– Marcus Smart ($5.1 million), Potential Destinations: Heat, Wolves, Knicks

Veteran guard on a two-year contract who brings defense, leadership, and steady playmaking. A plug-and-play option for contenders seeking backcourt grit.

Memphis Grizzlies

– Ty Jerome ($8.7 million), Potential Destinations: Raptors, Heat, Wizards

Veteran guard on a three-year, $28 million deal signed this offseason, gives scoring and secondary creation off the bench, and is a clean mid-tier salary for bigger trade packages.

– Jock Landale ($2.4 million), Potential Destinations: Jazz, Blazers, Kings

Big man on a one-year minimum, decent size and rebounding who fits as a bench frontcourt piece or filler in larger deals.

– Cam Spencer ($2.5 million), Potential Destinations: Celtics, Bulls, Nets

Young guard on a four-year, $10.4 million contract who has shown flashes off the bench; cheap salary and upside make him useful as a sweetener in multi-player trades.

Miami Heat

– Dru Smith ($2.3 million), Potential Destinations: Bulls, Wizards, Hornets

Guard on the first year of a three-year, $7.9 million contract with the Miami Heat, who can handle the ball and defend at the point of attack. His relatively cheap salary makes him an easy addition in larger deadline packages.

Milwaukee Bucks

– Thanasis Antetokounmpo ($2.9 million), Potential Destinations: Heat, Pistons, Hornets

Tough forward on a one-year deal, brings energy, defense, and playoff experience. Easy, cheap contract to include as a movable piece.

– Cole Anthony ($2.6 million), Potential Destinations: Nets, Jazz, Pistons

Scoring guard who can create his own looks and add punch off the bench. A low salary that teams can match in bigger trades after his buyout with the Grizzlies.

– Amir Coffey ($2.8 million), Potential Destinations: Spurs, Rockets, Hornets

A wing scorer and versatile guard-forward who can help with spacing and scoring depth. Good salary filler for contenders.

– Gary Harris ($3.6 million), Potential Destinations: Cavaliers, Lakers, Kings

Veteran wing on a low-cost deal bringing defense and spot shooting. Handy for teams needing cheap bench pieces.

– Kevin Porter Jr. ($5.1 million), Potential Destinations: Heat, Suns, Clippers

Combo guard with creation upside and size, on a two-year deal, he’s a real salary piece that can anchor multi-player trades.

– Bobby Portis ($13.4 million), Potential Destinations: Mavericks, Warriors, Spurs

Veteran big on a three-year contract, brings scoring, rebounding, and experience; exactly the kind of glue piece contenders like.

– Taurean Prince ($3.3 million), Potential Destinations: Nuggets, Thunder, Clippers

Stretch forward with shooting and wing versatility, on a reasonable contract that’s easy to move.

– Jericho Sims ($2.4 million), Potential Destinations: Wizards, Spurs, Kings

Big man depth on a two-year deal who rebounds, protects the rim, and helps match salary in larger deals.

– Gary Trent Jr. ($3.6 million), Potential Destinations: Lakers, 76ers, Warriors

Two-way wing shooter on a two-year contract with a player option; adds gravity and spacing for contenders chasing offense.

– Myles Turner ($25.3 million), Potential Destinations: Warriors, Thunder, Pelicans

Myles Turner brings an elite rim protector and stretch big man on a four-year deal who can anchor defense or be a centerpiece in a bigger trade.

And yes, we’d be remiss not to mention Giannis Antetokounmpo. Giannis has openly entertained the idea of exploring other options, and that speculation only adds urgency to how the Bucks approach this group.

Minnesota Timberwolves

– Bones Hyland ($2.4 million), Potential Destinations: Rockets, Hornets, Magic

A guard on a one-year minimum deal who offers scoring punch and depth, and his cheap salary makes him easy to include in a larger trade package.

– Joe Ingles ($3.6 million), Potential Destinations: Heat, Raptors, Wizards

Veteran forward on a one-year veteran minimum contract who brings shooting and experience, useful as a bench scoring piece or salary match.

– Julius Randle ($30.8 million), Potential Destinations: Clippers, Spurs, Lakers

Julius Randle is an All-Star forward on a three-year, $100 million deal who gives scoring, rebounding, and playmaking, and his big salary can help anchor major trades.

New Orleans Pelicans

– Kevon Looney ($8.0 million), Potential Destinations: Heat, Spurs, Thunder

Veteran big man on a two-year, $16 million deal in New Orleans, giving size, rebounding, and physicality in the paint. His $8.0 million cap hit for the 2025-26 season makes him a useful salary piece for teams looking to match money in bigger trades.

New York Knicks

– Jordan Clarkson ($3.6 million), Potential Destinations: Bulls, Heat, Lakers

Veteran scorer on a one-year minimum contract who provides offense off the bench and is a clean salary to include in trades.

– Landry Shamet ($3.0 million), Potential Destinations: Heat, Hornets, Raptors

Movement shooter on a one-year deal who can space the floor and give instant offense; easy to flip as a salary match with a long-term shoulder injury.

– Guerschon Yabusele ($5.5 million), Potential Destinations: Spurs, Trail Blazers, Rockets

Forward on a two-year contract with the Knicks, has size and shooting upside; useful as a bigger salary piece or sweetener in multi-player trades.

Oklahoma City Thunder

– Ajay Mitchell ($3.0 million), Potential Destinations: Wizards, Rockets, Trail Blazers

Young guard on a three-year, $8.7 million contract with a roughly $3.0 million cap hit for 2025-26. He’s averaging double-digit scoring and making an impact as a secondary creator and shooter, making his salary both useful and movable in trade math.

Orlando Magic

– Tyus Jones ($7.0 million), Potential Destinations: Bulls, Hornets, Wizards

Veteran point guard on a one-year, $7.0 million deal who can run the second unit, facilitate, and defend the pick-and-roll. His contract is movable and useful for teams needing stable backcourt depth.

– Mo Wagner ($5.0 million), Potential Destinations: Spurs, Rockets, Grizzlies

Big man on a one-year, $5.0 million contract who gives size, shooting, and interior versatility. His salary is cheap and clean for contenders seeking frontcourt depth or salary match pieces.

Philadelphia 76ers

– Justin Edwards ($2.0 million), Potential Destinations: Wizards, Pistons, Hornets

Young wing on a three-year deal with a roughly $2.0 million cap hit for 2025-26. He’s been a rotation scorer with upside, and his cheap, movable salary makes him a clean piece for trade math.

– Eric Gordon ($3.6 million), Potential Destinations: Heat, Nuggets, Lakers

Veteran guard on a one-year minimum contract for 2025-26 who brings shooting and experience off the bench. His salary is easy to include in larger deals and adds veteran scoring depth.

Phoenix Suns

– Collin Gillespie ($2.3 million), Potential Destinations: Raptors, Heat, Wizards

Undrafted guard signed to a one-year contract with Phoenix, stepping into bigger rotation minutes this season. His salary is easy to work with in trade math and makes him a clean component in multi-player packages.

– Nigel Hayes-Davis ($2.0 million), Potential Destinations: Spurs, Rockets, Grizzlies

Forward signed a one-year deal after a strong stint overseas, bringing size, experience, and positional versatility. His cap hit is cheap and movable for contenders chasing depth or matching salary in larger swaps.

Portland Trail Blazers

– Damian Lillard ($14.1 million), Potential Destinations: Clippers, Heat, Mavericks

Damian Lillard inked a three-year, $42 million contract and is expected to miss the 2025-26 season recovering from a torn Achilles, and has a no-trade clause.

– Blake Wesley ($2.3 million), Potential Destinations: Hornets, Pistons, Wizards

Young guard on a one-year minimum contract with modest production; his cheap, movable salary and upside as a depth wing make him a classic bench piece teams might include as filler in larger deals.

Sacramento Kings

– Drew Eubanks ($3.0 million), Potential Destinations: Spurs, Wizards, Grizzlies

Big man on a one-year minimum contract who gives size, rebounding, and rim protection. His cap hit makes him easy to include in deadline deals.

– Doug McDermott ($3.6 million), Potential Destinations: Mavericks, 76ers, Bucks

Veteran shooter on a one-year minimum deal. His shooting and clean salary make him useful for contenders chasing spacing or as a sweetener in larger packages.

– Dennis Schroder ($14.1 million), Potential Destinations: Heat, Lakers, Clippers

Experienced point guard on a multi-year contract with the Kings. His cap hit is significant trade currency for teams needing backcourt leadership.

San Antonio Spurs

– Bismack Biyombo ($3.6 million), Potential Destinations: Pelicans, Wizards, Kings

The Spurs signed him to a one-year contract that provides rebounding, physicality, and interior defense. His cap hit makes him a clean, movable contract for teams chasing depth or matching salary in larger trades.

– Luke Kornet ($11.0 million), Potential Destinations: Warriors, Bucks, Celtics

7-foot center on a four-year deal with a significant cap figure that can be used to anchor or help balance bigger trade packages.

– Jordan McLaughlin ($2.8 million), Potential Destinations: Magic, Raptors, Grizzlies

Steady guard on a one-year contract offering playmaking and defense; his salary is easy to include in multi-player deals.

– Lindy Waters III ($2.4 million), Potential Destinations: Rockets, Hornets, Jazz

Wing shooter on a one-year deal whose cheap, movable salary works well as a bench shooting piece or filler in larger trade scenarios.

Toronto Raptors

– Sandro Mamukelashvili ($2.4 million), Potential Destinations: Spurs, Trail Blazers, Wizards

Forward-center on a two-year deal who gives size, shooting, and versatility off the bench. His cap hit is cheap and clean for teams looking to add depth or match salary in bigger trades.

– Garrett Temple ($3.6 million), Potential Destinations: Heat, Hornets, Raptors

Veteran guard-forward on a one-year, $3.6 million contract who brings experience, shooting, and locker room leadership. His salary is easy to include in larger trade packages as a movable piece.

Utah Jazz

No players

Washington Wizards

– Marvin Bagley III ($3.0 million), Potential Destinations: Hornets, Blazers, Raptors

Forward on a one-year minimum-type deal who brings length, rebounding, and some frontcourt scoring. His cap hit makes him an easy movable contract in trade discussions.

– Anthony Gill ($2.6 million), Potential Destinations: Heat, Spurs, Wizards

Veteran forward on a one-year contract with size and positional versatility off the bench. His ~$2.6 million salary is cheap and makes him a clean piece to include in larger deadline packages.