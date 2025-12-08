VJ Edgecombe Says LeBron James Was “The Only Reason” He Started Playing Basketball

VJ Edgecombe, the young star from the Bahamas, has won over the hearts of almost all 76ers fans in just his rookie season. But even after tonight’s loss, the young superstar could not deny that LeBron James had won over his heart from the moment he started watching basketball.

Following the 76ers’ 108-112 loss to the Lakers tonight, Edgecombe spoke about his fandom of LeBron James and what it was like to watch him take over the game in the fourth quarter.

“I’m still a kid, to be honest. That is my favorite player growing up, the only reason I started playing basketball. So to get his jersey means a lot to me, but I wanted to win. Would’ve felt much better if we won and then I got his jersey,” said Edgecombe in a candid reflection.

“It is how it is every game, to be honest. And then obviously, playing against arguably the greatest player of all time, it’s definitely surreal. But it’s basketball at the end of the day, when the ball gets thrown in the air, it’s just basketball,” Edgecombe concluded.

The 76ers rookie finished the game with 15 points, five rebounds, and three assists while shooting 66.66% from the three-point line. But it was the Lakers’ veteran superstar who stole the show down the stretch.

Scoring 10 consecutive points out of his 12 in the fourth quarter to close out the 76ers, LeBron James finished the game with 29 points, seven rebounds, and six assists while shooting 71% from the field.

Coming from a background as tough as VJ Edgecombe’s, reaching a level where he is playing against James certainly means a lot to him.

DeAndre Ayton’s Hilarious Reaction To A Question On VJ Edgecombe

Edgecombe also faced his former teammate from the Olympics, Deandre Ayton, in tonight’s game against the Lakers. They both played together for the Bahamas during the Olympics.

After the game, Deandre Ayton addressed the media when he was asked about his time playing with VJ Edgecombe. The reporter phrased his question by asking him about his relationship with Edgecombe, how long they’ve known each other, and how often they communicate.

“That’s a lot you want to know,” said Ayton as the media scrum erupted in laughter.

“You want to know too much, man, that’s too much information, man, been playing him for a year, and I’ve been knowing him for a few years now, that’s about it. You want to get all deep about me knowing him and talking to him and everything… What are you going to get from that?” he hilariously added before giving an honest answer.

“That’s my guy. That’s a younger guy who was watching Buddy Hield and me…it’s his turn, not his turn tonight, but it was his turn to show that he finally hit the limelight and he’s gonna represent the Bahamas the best way he can,” Ayton concluded.

Deandre Ayton on VJ Edgecombe: “That’s my guy. That’s a younger guy who was watching me and Buddy Hield…it’s his turn not his turn tonight but it was his turn to show that he finally hit the limelight and he’s gonna represent the Bahamas the best way he can” pic.twitter.com/5dar7BHkWo — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) December 8, 2025

Ayton finished the game with 14 points and 12 rebounds while shooting 100% from the floor (7-of-7). This was the second time in the 76ers’ past three games that Edgecombe faced a former national teammate.

While he managed to beat Buddy Hield with a last-second game-winner against the Warriors, he will certainly not want to work on the fact that his team came up short against Ayton and the Lakers tonight. The 76ers will next face the Lakers in February 2026. That will be Edgecombe’s opportunity to earn his revenge on his national teammate.