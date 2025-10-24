VJ Edgecombe Recalls Growing Up In Poverty; Used A Milk Crate As A Hoop In The Bahamas When He Was Young

VJ Edgecombe opens up on overcoming travesty as a young kid to make it to the NBA out of the Bahamas.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
Oct 17, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Vj Edgecombe (77) is fouled by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jules Bernard (14) while driving for a dunk during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Vj Edgecombe (77) is fouled by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jules Bernard (14) while driving for a dunk during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

19-year-old Bahamian guard VJ Edgecombe made history in his NBA debut by putting up 34 points in a 117-116 win against the Boston Celtics in their season opener on Wednesday.

His score ranks him third on the all-time list of highest individual scores in an NBA debut game. He even broke down LeBron James’ record of 12 points in the first quarter of his debut by going off for 14 points in the first quarter against the Celtics.

Edgecombe grew up in a low-income neighborhood in Bimini, a region in the Bahamas, and did not have a hoop to practice his passion as a child. But that did not stop him from creating his own path and making sure he attained everything missing from his life.

In a recent video with Adidas, the Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard visited his childhood home and recalled early memories. Encountering a milk crate in the backyard, he recalled a story about making basketball hoops out of those crates.

“We just cut it open, cut this part (bottom) open right here, and then get it up. And then my uncle, who lived right here, used to break down my rim every time. He used to break it down,” Edgecombe narrated.

His uncle would wait till the kids got to school and broke down the rim they’d created. But that too did not deter him from trying again and again.

“You know, we went to school, and he used to pull it down. We came back, the rim was on the floor… because we used to be hitting against his room, making noise, but who cares, you know, we were just trying to get better at basketball,” He added.

 

After being drafted third overall by the 76ers in this year’s draft, he publicly spoke about coming from a modest background. It became so bleak that at one point, his family had to live off a generator due to the limited electricity.  

In the 9th grade, his family moved to the United States, and he got a real chance to play with elite players and learn under experienced coaches. Throughout High School, Edgecombe stood out from the rest of his class.

During his time at Long Island Lutheran, he averaged 17.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists, along with 2.3 steals in his senior year. After earning honors such as New York Gatorade Player of the Year, he shot into the national spotlight. Also, he played in prestigious games such as the McDonald’s All-American and the Jordan Brand Classic in 2024.

The ambitious guard then entered Baylor University as a five-star recruit for the 2024-25 season and averaged 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists, shooting 43.6% from the field and 34% from the three-point line during his freshman year.

He won the Big 12 Freshman of the Year award, made it to the All-Big 12 Second Team, and the Big 12 All-Freshman Team. From there, he declared for the draft and then went on to become a top prospect in this year’s draft.

After a historical debut, the young shooting guard has given the Philly fanbase something to look forward to. For the past few years, fans have been losing hope due to failure after failure and an inability for Joel Embiid to realize his full potential.

Edgecombe brings a new fire to the team that is loaded with talent and just needs a push to get over the slump and turn around the grim predictions for the season.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Nov 29, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; A general overall view as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) stands at midcourt in the first half of a NBA Cup game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images “She’s Gorgeous”: Lakers Fans Are Impressed As Franchise Releases First Look Of New NBA Cup Court
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like