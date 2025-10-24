“She’s Gorgeous”: Lakers Fans Are Impressed As Franchise Releases First Look Of New NBA Cup Court

The Lakers had a rough start to their season after they lost 109-119 to the Warriors on opening night without their veteran superstar, LeBron James. Luka Doncic carried the offensive load for the Lakers with 43 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists, while shooting 63% from the field but only 20% from beyond the three-point line.

But the Lakers now look to brush off the hobbling start, as there are still 81 games left in the season. The first competition they need to worry about is the NBA Cup, which starts at the end of October and goes on until December, where the final two teams face off in Vegas.

One day after the loss to the Warriors, the Lakers released the new look of what their basketball court would look like during the NBA Cup. The key difference from last year’s court design is that instead of the Lakers’ logo, the center court reads only LA with the picture of the cup behind it.

Our NBA Cup Court 😎 pic.twitter.com/mOlA6GfWZZ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 24, 2025

While some fans were impressed with the new court, some fans were also critical of the Cup and the court’s color.

“Our kind of court! Loving the purple vibes. Looks incredible.”

“Looks dope to me.”

“Never been more excited for the holiday season.”

“It’s beautiful.”

“She’s gorgeous.”

“The best in the league.”

Some Lakers fans were also frustrated that the franchise is focused on aesthetics instead of building a winning roster.

“Now we just need a team.”

“All this aesthetic doesn’t move me… You lot should get your sh!t together, please!!! We can’t have a repeat of last season, fgs.”

“Bro, just win games against good teams. That’s all we want.”

“Not a fan of the bright yellow courts.”

“These courts suck.”

Several such reactions flooded the internet as fans enjoyed seeing the iconic purple and gold colours symbolized on the court.

The Lakers won the first edition of the NBA Cup in 2023, and the Bucks won it last year in 2024. The premier-edition winners are a part of the group that also has the Grizzlies, the Pelicans, the Mavericks, and the Clippers in the 2025-26 season.

They are set to face the Grizzlies in their first NBA Cup game of the season on Friday night, October 31. However, considering that their first two NBA Cup games are away games, fans will likely get to see this iconic court colorway against the Clippers when they face off on November 25 in the Crypto.com Arena.

Considering that LeBron James won the Lakers this cup in 2023, it would be ideal for the team if he returned at the same time as the debut of this court. Since James is expected to be back by mid-November, Lakers fans can be hopeful to see their veteran superstar