Can The Milwaukee Bucks Acquire Tyler Herro For The Right Price?

The Milwaukee Bucks have experienced a rocky start to the 2025-26 season. Although they were viewed as an underwhelming unit heading into the new campaign, superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo single-handedly transformed them into one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

While this put them in a solid position to compete, following Antetokounmpo’s groin injury, the Bucks went on a three-game slide, dropping to 8-8 on the season and even falling out of the play-in picture.

Milwaukee’s current tribulations are a clear reflection of its roster issues. With an overdependence on Antetokounmpo, the Bucks have failed to cultivate enough roster depth to be competitive. In this regard, the team’s backcourt depth appears particularly lacking.

Although the development of Ryan Rollins has been noteworthy, it is clear that the contributions from the remaining players haven’t been as significant. As a team in dire need of an upgrade in the backcourt, Miami Heat star Tyler Herro emerges as a potential target.

Herro was mentioned in some trade rumors in the offseason. Following Miami’s decision to deny him a contract extension offer after he became eligible for one, the 25-year-old guard was linked to some teams around the league.

Given the Miami Heat’s current position, the team could opt to move on from Herro. But considering their need for frontcourt depth, the Heat could engage in trade talks with the Bucks.

How Can The Bucks Acquire Tyler Herro?

On paper, Tyler Herro would certainly be a worthwhile addition for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Coming off his breakout season, averaging 23.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 47.2% from the field and 37.5% from three-point range, Herro is a notable upgrade on any of the Bucks’ guards. While impressive, his $31 million contract and overall trade value could leave Milwaukee in a pinch.

Considering Milwaukee’s depleted draft reserves, it would be quite challenging for the Bucks to make a deal happen. Given their current assets, the Bucks could formulate a trade package featuring Kyle Kuzma, Ryan Rollins, Kevin Porter Jr., and Andre Jackson Jr., and two future first-round picks.

While the financial aspect of this offer makes sense, the Heat may not see much merit in doing this deal, primarily since it will require them to cut several players to meet roster requirements. Thus, when considering Miami’s roster needs, a more realistic offer would likely include Bobby Portis, Kyle Kuzma, a future first-round pick, and a first-round pick swap.

In theory, this deal could work for both teams. The Bucks get their starting point guard and a reliable co-star next to Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Heat strengthen their frontcourt by adding two veterans with championship experience.

In reality, however, this trade may not favor the Bucks. Having staked some of their most valuable roster pieces to acquire Herro, the deal may leave Milwaukee in a vulnerable position.

Would The Heat Trade Tyler Herro?

Tyler Herro is a vital member of Miami’s core. However, having missed approximately a month of regular-season action while recovering from surgery, the Heat star may find himself in an awkward position with the team upon his return.

In the time that Tyler Herro has been sidelined, the Heat have firmly established themselves as one of the most competitive teams in the East. With a 9-6 record, they currently place fifth in the East. Even without its star players, Miami managed to hold its own.

Coming off their latest 110-96 win against the Golden State Warriors, with Bam Adebayo back in the lineup, the Heat look formidable. Considering that they are seeing consistent contributions across the board, with eight players averaging double-digit scoring, it wouldn’t be ridiculous to say that they seem fine even without Tyler Herro.

While this train of thought makes sense, it is highly unlikely for the Heat to part with Tyler Herro. As a franchise player and a key member of their core, Herro is likely to retain his spot in Miami. Given that the guard is expected to suit up for Monday night’s game against the Dallas Mavericks, the Heat will be looking forward to his return.