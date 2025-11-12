Bradley Beal’s Defensive Impact Shows Why He Needs To Be Benched By The Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers thought they were buying low on a former All-Star. Instead, they might have purchased one of the biggest liabilities in the NBA. Bradley Beal’s arrival was supposed to stabilize the offense and bring veteran scoring behind Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. Ten games in, the only thing Beal has stabilized is the Clippers’ spot near the bottom of the standings.

Let’s not sugarcoat it: Beal has been a disaster. Through six games, he’s averaging just 8.2 points and 1.7 assists while shooting 37.5 percent from the field. His efficiency is poor, his decision-making worse, and his defense almost nonexistent. The Clippers have the worst defensive rating in the league when he’s on the floor at 128.5. When he sits, that number improves to 113.8, which ranks 13th in the NBA.

Every time Beal steps onto the court, opposing guards see green lights. He’s routinely beaten off the dribble, late to rotate, and shows little physical effort in closeouts. The Clippers already have defensive issues with aging stars, but Beal makes those problems glaring. His slow reactions create a domino effect, forcing rotations that leave shooters open and big men stranded. What used to be a proud defensive identity has now turned into a nightly meltdown.

Offensively, Beal isn’t giving them anything to justify keeping him out there. His ball-handling looks rusty, his off-ball awareness has dipped, and he no longer creates separation like he once did in Washington. It’s not even about ‘needing time to adjust,’ the energy isn’t there. The burst that used to define him is gone. If he can’t score and can’t defend, Tyronn Lue has no reason to keep playing him just because of his résumé.

The irony is brutal. When Beal left Phoenix, many believed a fresh start would help him rediscover his old self. Instead, the issues that plagued him with the Suns, poor defense, questionable effort, and injuries, followed him to Los Angeles. The ‘Big Three’ of the Suns failed because of chemistry and accountability. Beal brought the same habits into a Clippers locker room, already walking on thin rope.

With the Clippers sitting at 3-7 and Beal now dealing with a hip injury, it’s time for a reset. Kris Dunn can provide more energy and defensive resistance, even if they aren’t as talented on paper. Sometimes, reputation keeps a player in the rotation longer than performance should. But if Tyronn Lue wants to salvage this season, Beal’s minutes need to go fast.

Right now, Bradley Beal isn’t helping the Clippers win. He’s helping other teams find their confidence and rhythm.