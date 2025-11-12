Austin Reaves Jokes About LeBron James Playing In G-League, Gets Real On King’s Return

LeBron James is almost ready to return, but Austin Reaves couldn’t resist cracking a joke first.

As the Los Angeles Lakers continue their strong start to the season, Reaves lightened the mood when asked about James practicing with the G League’s South Bay Lakers.

“Very. I mean, I told him he should play a game. It would just be funny. But with South Bay, can’t wait for him to come back.”

It was a playful moment from the 26-year-old guard, who quickly switched from joking to genuine admiration.

“Obviously, he’s LeBron James. He’s, in my opinion, the greatest player to ever touch a basketball. And the one thing about him is he understands the game as everybody knows.”

“And he knows how to, knowing him, he’s been watching these first, what is that 11 games, and analyzing the game in a sense of where he knows when he comes back, this is how I can help the team.”

The four-time MVP will practice with South Bay this week as he ramps up for his 23rd NBA season. Head coach JJ Redick confirmed the plan before Monday’s 121-111 win over the Charlotte Hornets, though the workout will take place later in the week because South Bay had the day off.

James, 40, has yet to play this season due to sciatica that developed during training camp. He is expected to return soon, possibly when the Lakers return home after their road trip on November 18th.

Despite his absence, Los Angeles has managed an impressive 8-3 record. Luka Doncic has carried the offense, Reaves has averaged 30.3 points per game in an expanded role, and the supporting cast has kept the Lakers among the top teams in the Western Conference.

Monday’s win in Charlotte marked six victories in the last seven games. Reaves returned from a hamstring injury and looked sharp, while the Lakers again leaned on balanced scoring and ball movement.

When James does return, he’ll rejoin a team that has found rhythm and confidence without him, a promising sign for their long-term outlook. Last season, he averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists on his way to another All-Star and All-NBA selection.

The Lakers will face their biggest early-season challenge on Thursday when they meet the defending champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, on the road. That matchup should reveal how close the Lakers are to the top tier of the West and how much better they can become once James is back.

For Reaves, there’s no doubt what the King’s presence means.

“It’s LeBron. He’s going to help the team in whatever he does because he’s so good. But he’s a super competitor. Can’t wait to get him back.”

