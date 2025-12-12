James Harden Makes His Feelings Known On The Rockets’ Rebuild 4 Years After Being Traded

The Clippers came up short against James Harden’s former team, the Rockets, tonight as they lost 113-115 down the stretch of a gritty matchup. If not for a momentary lapse in judgment from the Clippers, the game could have headed to overtime.

But while the Clippers were hanging their heads for missing the win by a very thin margin, James Harden made sure to go over to the Rockets bench and greet his former colleagues and teammates.

James Harden embraces the young Rockets in his return. Clint Capela gave him the longest hug. The Beard received applause on his way out. pic.twitter.com/lDAG1ywMTq — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) December 12, 2025

Following the loss, Harden addressed the media scrum in the locker room and spoke his mind on the Rockets. They are currently four seasons removed from Harden’s exit in January 2021 that initiated a full rebuild for the franchise.

“Amazing, you know, Alpi and Amen, and the other guys around them, Jabari, their growth. They’ve got some very good structure. Then obviously you add KD into the mix, and the vets around them like Steven Adams and the other guys like that, they’re a good team,” said Harden.

The Clippers star finished the game with 22 points, seven assists, three rebounds, and three steals while shooting 7-of-18 from the floor (38.9%). Despite playing at an elite level this season, Harden seemingly struggled to be efficient against his former team.

Harden made sure to specifically mention the impact of his former teammates, Kevin Durant and Steven Adams, on the franchise, who joined after he left. Durant, who was looking forward to facing Harden and the Clippers, also struggled tonight as he scored only 16 points, one rebound, and three assists while shooting 5-of-14 from the field (35.7%).

Several times this year, Harden has found himself at the centre of speculation to potentially return to his former team, who need a starting-caliber point guard. Playing alongside a former teammate like Kevin Durant to compete for a championship could become the storybook ending for Harden.

However, I feel a potential return for Harden to the franchise would be detrimental to their long-term future for multiple reasons. Firstly, he’s still earning almost $40 million per year, and the Rockets would have to gut their young core to bring Harden back.

Secondly, with Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson being considered untouchable in such a discussion, the team would find it very difficult to manage who runs the ball and how the offensive production is distributed.

And thirdly, Harden is nearing his imminent declining years and could become a liability very soon. While the Rockets fans appreciate everything that Harden has done for the team, they should hope that the franchise does not attempt to turn back the clock to bring him home.

As a result of tonight, the Rockets have improved to 16-6 for the season, sitting in third seed behind the Thunder (24-1) and the Nuggets (18-6). They face the Nuggets on Monday (December 15) in their next game.

Meanwhile, the Clippers fell to 6-19 for the season, extended their losing streak to three games, and tied the Kings and the Wizards for the second most losses this season (19), only behind the Pelicans (22 losses). They face the Grizzlies in their next game, which is on Monday as well.