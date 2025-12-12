Clippers Dragged By Fans After Costly Late-Game Mistake Seals Loss To Rockets

The Los Angeles Clippers fell 115-113 to the Houston Rockets on Thursday night, but the story of the game quickly became the chaotic final seconds. What should have been a chance to tie instead turned into a moment that encapsulates their entire season so far.

With 8.7 seconds left and the Clippers down two, Nicolas Batum attempted to inbound the ball but stepped over the line before anyone could get to it, resulting in a turnover that immediately handed possession back to Houston. The mistake stunned the arena, erased the Clippers’ final opportunity, and sparked an instant wave of frustration from fans who could not believe how the game slipped away.

Game on the line, someone should probably go get the ball. pic.twitter.com/gmVbRyWPKk — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 12, 2025

It was a brutal ending for the Clippers and the latest sign that the team is not locked in right now. As losers of three straight, Los Angeles has fallen to fourteenth in the standings, just three losses away from owning the worst record in the Western Conference.

Alperen Sengun led the Rockets in scoring with 22 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, four steals, and zero blocks on 40.9 percent shooting (0-3 from three). Amen Thompson added 20 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and zero blocks while shooting 66.7 percent from the field (0-3 from deep). Jabari Smith Jr. finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and zero blocks on 42.9 percent shooting (2-8 from three).

The Clippers were paced by Ivica Zubac’s dominant outing of 33 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal, and two blocks on 92.9 percent shooting. Kawhi Leonard posted 24 points, nine rebounds, four assists, five steals, and one block while shooting 40.9 percent from the field and (3-10 from three). James Harden added 22 points, three rebounds, seven assists, three steals, and zero blocks on 38.9 percent shooting (4-10 from beyond the arc).

Despite standout performances from several players, the Clippers still could not get it done, and it continues to feel like everything is working against them. In a league that is faster and deeper than ever, Los Angeles lacks both the youth and depth needed to keep pace, and the results have reflected that reality.

The issues go beyond the basketball court as well. As the losses pile up, the NBA’s ongoing Aspiration investigation continues to loom, creating another layer of uncertainty that could set the franchise back years.

That is not to mention the situation involving franchise legend Chris Paul, recently exiled from the team following a falling out with Tyronn Lue. The Clippers are now one and three since his departure, a stretch that has only fueled more criticism from fans.

Ultimately, it is still a long season, and it remains too early for the Clippers to throw in the towel. With one or two moves before the trade deadline, Los Angeles could still push its way back into the playoff picture, but the margin for error is shrinking fast.

For a team already searching for answers, this loss felt like another warning sign. Patience is wearing thin, and moments like this only amplify the pressure surrounding the organization. If the Clippers want to change the narrative, it starts with tightening the details and restoring trust in late-game situations. Until then, nights like this will continue to fuel doubt rather than belief.