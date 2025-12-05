Clippers Exploring Trade Options, Kawhi Leonard Has Negative Value

The Clippers could try to move up their free agency timeline by trading James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Mar 28, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) warms up before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Clippers may be approaching a pivotal offseason far sooner than expected, and new reporting suggests the franchise is already weighing dramatic changes. According to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, there is internal consideration about accelerating their free agency timeline by moving on from their star duo as early as this summer.

Doing so would require finding trade partners with enough cap room to absorb James Harden’s $42 million player option in 2026-27 and Kawhi Leonard’s $50 million salary for that same season. The goal would be to reset the cap sheet ahead of 2027 rather than waiting for contracts to expire.

League insiders, however, believe the Clippers could face significant obstacles. While there appears to be at least some market for Harden, executives are far more skeptical about Leonard due to his injury history and the ongoing Aspiration case tied to his name.

“James has maybe neutral value,” one Eastern Conference scout said. “Kawhi has negative value.”

Talented as he may be, Kawhi’s trade value is in the negatives right now because of all the baggage associated with his career. With averages of 25.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.1 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 50.0 percent shooting (40.6 percent from three) this season, his talent is not in question, but his lack of availability and marketability make him a less-than-ideal superstar.

That is not to mention Leonard’s involvement with the Aspiration scandal, which potentially exposed a scheme by Leonard and his camp to get paid under the table by Clippers owner Steve Ballmer. His associates have a history of this behavior, such as when Uncle Dennis asked the Raptors for a stake in the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2019.

Altogether, Kawhi’s history paints a picture of someone who will do anything to maximize his earnings while giving back very little in return. Despite squeezing every dollar he can from the Clippers, he has barely played for them since his arrival with just one season of at least sixty or more games.

Today, at 34, some Clippers executives want out of the Leonard experience, but there may be no quick path to a trade. With another two years and $100.3 million on his contract, Leonard would essentially be a one-year rental for any team that trades for him. They would need assurances first, and that means Kawhi would have to agree to a long-term extension.

Ultimately, only a few teams are in a position to add Kawhi Leonard at this stage. Among the potential destinations, the Miami Heat stand out as the best fit and remain one of the few with the assets to pull off a deal.

For the Clippers, the coming months will determine whether this era continues or finally reaches its breaking point. The decisions they make will shape the franchise for years, and the handling of Leonard’s future could be the defining move of their next chapter. If they choose to pivot, it will signal a commitment to a new direction and a willingness to face the challenges that come with it.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Dec 4, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after losing the ball against the Toronto Raptors in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images LeBron James’ Final Status vs. Celtics: Lakers Take A Major Hit
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like