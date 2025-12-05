Clippers Exploring Trade Options, Kawhi Leonard Has Negative Value

The Clippers may be approaching a pivotal offseason far sooner than expected, and new reporting suggests the franchise is already weighing dramatic changes. According to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, there is internal consideration about accelerating their free agency timeline by moving on from their star duo as early as this summer.

Doing so would require finding trade partners with enough cap room to absorb James Harden’s $42 million player option in 2026-27 and Kawhi Leonard’s $50 million salary for that same season. The goal would be to reset the cap sheet ahead of 2027 rather than waiting for contracts to expire.

League insiders, however, believe the Clippers could face significant obstacles. While there appears to be at least some market for Harden, executives are far more skeptical about Leonard due to his injury history and the ongoing Aspiration case tied to his name.

“James has maybe neutral value,” one Eastern Conference scout said. “Kawhi has negative value.”

Talented as he may be, Kawhi’s trade value is in the negatives right now because of all the baggage associated with his career. With averages of 25.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.1 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 50.0 percent shooting (40.6 percent from three) this season, his talent is not in question, but his lack of availability and marketability make him a less-than-ideal superstar.

That is not to mention Leonard’s involvement with the Aspiration scandal, which potentially exposed a scheme by Leonard and his camp to get paid under the table by Clippers owner Steve Ballmer. His associates have a history of this behavior, such as when Uncle Dennis asked the Raptors for a stake in the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2019.

Altogether, Kawhi’s history paints a picture of someone who will do anything to maximize his earnings while giving back very little in return. Despite squeezing every dollar he can from the Clippers, he has barely played for them since his arrival with just one season of at least sixty or more games.

Today, at 34, some Clippers executives want out of the Leonard experience, but there may be no quick path to a trade. With another two years and $100.3 million on his contract, Leonard would essentially be a one-year rental for any team that trades for him. They would need assurances first, and that means Kawhi would have to agree to a long-term extension.

Ultimately, only a few teams are in a position to add Kawhi Leonard at this stage. Among the potential destinations, the Miami Heat stand out as the best fit and remain one of the few with the assets to pull off a deal.

For the Clippers, the coming months will determine whether this era continues or finally reaches its breaking point. The decisions they make will shape the franchise for years, and the handling of Leonard’s future could be the defining move of their next chapter. If they choose to pivot, it will signal a commitment to a new direction and a willingness to face the challenges that come with it.