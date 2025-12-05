JJ Redick Offers Positive Update On Luka Doncic’s Expected Return

JJ Redick says Luka Doncic could return as soon as Sunday against the 76ers after missing the Celtics game for the birth of his second child.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Nov 12, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic reacts to a fan during the second quarter of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Lakers will be without Luka Doncic again tonight, but the team believes his return is getting close. As he remains away for the birth of his second child, Los Angeles is preparing for at least one more game without its star guard.

JJ Redick said before tipoff that the expectation is for Doncic to rejoin the team soon, and that Sunday’s matchup in Philadelphia is a realistic possibility. The timeline is not set in stone, but there is growing optimism that his absence will not extend much longer.

At the latest, Doncic will return by December 10, right on time for the Lakers’ showdown against the San Antonio Spurs at home. LeBron James and Marcus Smart should also be available by then, putting the team at full strength barring any setbacks.

Against the Raptors last night, Los Angeles managed to win the first game without Doncic thanks to 44 points (61.9 percent shooting, 5-11 from three), 10 assists, and five rebounds from Austin Reaves. They also had LeBron James to help run the offense.

Against the Celtics, the Lakers will not have Reaves, LeBron, or Marcus Smart (back), and it puts even more pressure on Reaves to carry the load. If the Lakers do not want to overwork him, they must exercise caution in how much they lean on him over the next couple of games.

“We are cognizant of his workload going into this game,” said Redick on Reaves. “I am sure they will guard him some and pick up full court. We are gonna do our best to have multiple ball handlers out there and get him off-ball a little bit.”

With the Lakers down several key starters, they are especially vulnerable right now, and the Celtics will be looking to take advantage. While Boston is dealing with its own star absences (Jayson Tatum still in recovery), they have held their own this season thanks to elite play from Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard.

It is going to be a challenge to beat them on their home floor, but the Lakers have already exceeded expectations amid various obstacles. At 16-5 (second in the West), they have adapted to shifting rotations with a next man up mentality.

Still, Luka Doncic is the key to the Lakers’ long-term success, and they will need him healthy and available to make any kind of run. With averages of 35.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 47.8 percent shooting, he is having his best season ever, and the Lakers are determined to make it count.

Fortunately, Doncic’s current absence is not injury-related, meaning there will be no restrictions when he returns.

Regardless of Luka’s timeline, the Lakers have handled every setback with composure this season, and this stretch becomes another test of that identity. Surviving these games without their full lineup could strengthen the group for what lies ahead and give Luka Doncic an even better foundation to return to. If they can stay steady over the next few days, Los Angeles will be well-positioned to hit its stride once its stars are back on the floor.

TAGGED:
Nico Martinez
