Tyronn Lue’s NSFW Shot At Chris Paul Adds Fuel To Clippers’ Locker Room Drama

A resurfaced training camp moment featuring Tyronn Lue’s NSFW comment has fans questioning whether early tension between Lue and Chris Paul foreshadowed the Clippers’ eventual split.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Nov 16, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue reacts during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

A resurfaced clip from Clippers training camp is adding a new layer to the drama surrounding Chris Paul’s sudden exit from Los Angeles. The moment features Tyronn Lue firing off an NSFW line toward his players, a comment that now reads much differently given everything that has unfolded since.

“F*** CP. Ain’t no name on it, n***a.”

Paul, 40, was hoping to play out his final season as a Clipper after spending the best years of his career there. As a 12-time All-Star, nine-time All-Defensive selection, and future Hall of Famer, he is arguably the greatest player in Clippers history, and he deserved better than to be sent home in the middle of the night during his last season.

While we might never know the true story behind his departure, Paul’s vocal leadership style allegedly rubbed some people the wrong way, including head coach Tyronn Lue. Although Lue recently expressed respect for Paul, growing evidence suggests he had issues with him from the very start.

The viral clip in question initially came off as lighthearted, something said in the middle of competitive drills. In hindsight, however, fans are wondering if it was the first sign of tension between Lue and Paul, especially after reports confirmed the two had not been on speaking terms for weeks before the separation.

With the Clippers’ locker room fractures now out in the open, moments like this feel less like harmless banter and more like proof that the relationship between Lue and Paul may have been strained long before the team officially sent the veteran guard home.

What happens next remains to be seen, but the Clippers can only hope for the best now that their locker room turmoil has been addressed. While the team has bigger problems than Chris Paul, his absence may lift the mood for the entire group and give them a chance to rally from what has been a difficult season.

At 6-16, the losses have piled up, and the Clippers are a full three games back from qualifying for the play-in. After Wednesday’s blowout win over the Hawks, however, they are back on course to turn the season around.

Meanwhile, for Paul, this is not the end. Despite being betrayed by the Clippers, he has no intention of ending his career this way. After taking some time to accept his new reality, Paul will pursue his next and final contract.

This time, he wants to find a place where he can be himself and make an impact without building resentment. Whether it is with the Lakers, Thunder, or somewhere else, Chris Paul is determined to go out on his terms and prove he can be a positive influence on a championship team.

The Clippers may try to turn the page, but this episode will linger as a reminder of how fragile their structure has become. A team with championship expectations is now navigating trust issues and public missteps that should never surface at this level. As for Chris Paul, the door on his Clippers chapter is officially closed, and the next move will be about choosing a place that values what he brings. Whatever comes next, this breakup says far more about the Clippers than it does about him.

Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. 
