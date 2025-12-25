Stephen Curry Sends Strong Message About Cooper Flagg After Christmas Game

Victor Wembanyama may have drawn much of the attention, but Cooper Flagg walked off the Christmas Day stage with respect from one of the game’s greatest players. After the holiday matchup, Stephen Curry took a moment to single out the rookie, acknowledging how rare it is to handle that kind of spotlight so early in a career.

“Just a true hooper. Competitor. You forget how young he is, just with his presence out there on the court,” Curry said. “I’m glad he got this experience in his first year, and understands what the bright lights feel like. The league is in good hands.”

It’s been a rough season for the Mavericks amid the fallout from the Luka trade and suffocating pressure to succeed. At 12-19 coming into the night, Flagg was playing with urgency and the Mavs were leaning on him heavily tonight after Anthony Davis went down.

Fortunately, Flagg didn’t look overwhelmed by the moment. In his first-ever Christmas Day appearance, he poured in 27 points, six rebounds, five assists, zero steals, and one block on 61.9% shooting and 33.3% from three. He played with poise, physicality, and confidence, making his presence felt on both ends while matching the intensity of a playoff-style environment. Rather than shrinking under the spotlight, he leaned into it, showing the composure and edge that made him such a highly anticipated prospect.

While his performance wasn’t enough to lead the Mavericks to a victory (126-116), he was the spark that kept them competitive throughout the night. At the very least, he showed enough to earn respect from Curry, further solidifying his status as one of the best young players in the league.

What made it even more impressive was the atmosphere surrounding the game. With the Christmas spotlight amplifying every possession, the pace was fast, the defense was physical, and mistakes were magnified. For a rookie, it was the type of environment that exposes weaknesses quickly, yet Flagg looked comfortable navigating the chaos.

While he’s been far from perfect, this level of play has become normal for Flagg. On the season, he’s averaging 19.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game on 55.0% shooting (26.7% from three). He has shouldered expectations that rarely fall on first-year players and has embraced everything that comes with it, facing top-tier competition and increased defensive attention while continuing to hold his own.

In the end, moments like this only accelerate Flagg’s rapid ascent. Earning praise from a player like Curry (a four-time NBA champion) is meaningful validation. Now, his rise feels less like projection and more like reality, and if this trajectory continues, the league may be witnessing the emergence of its next defining star.