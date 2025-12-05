LeBron James’ Final Status vs. Celtics: Lakers Take A Major Hit

The Lakers took a major hit ahead of tonight’s matchup in Boston, as LeBron James has officially been ruled out. Los Angeles initially listed him as doubtful with joint arthritis and sciatica until he was finally downgraded hours before tipoff.

Lingering injuries have already forced him to miss significant time this season, costing him training camp and the preseason. His absence tonight removes a key veteran presence in what was already one of the toughest games on the schedule.

After yesterday’s miracle win over the Raptors, the Lakers have two more games on the road, including tonight’s showdown against the Celtics before a battle against the 76ers later this week. Besides James, the Lakers will also be without Luka Doncic (personal reasons) and Marcus Smart (back).

While the status with Luka and Smart is still uncertain, this is part of the normal plan for James, who the Lakers recently revealed has been suffering from left foot arthritis. The 40-year-old legend has been playing through joint discomfort throughout the year, making it difficult to stay in rhythm after missing the first fourteen games. In fact, this six-game stretch has been arguably one of the worst of his career. He is averaging just 14.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game on 41.3 percent shooting (25.9 percent from three).

With the team still managing his workload, the decision to sit him comes with long-term caution in mind rather than risking another setback on the road. Even at this stage, his impact is too important for the Lakers to lose in the playoffs, and they need him healthy when it matters most.

In the meantime, the Lakers will need increased production from Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and Deandre Ayton to steady the offense. Even without Jayson Tatum, Boston remains one of the league’s most complete teams, and Los Angeles enters the night shorthanded in a building where few teams leave with a win.

Down two stars in enemy territory on the second night of a back-to-back, the Lakers are facing tremendous obstacles tonight and the odds are not in their favor. But for a team that has been so resilient and versatile all season, they have shown they possess what it takes to pull off the upset.

If they do, it will only make life easier for LeBron and Luka when they return. Together, they can ensure the Lakers do not lose a beat and capitalize on what has been an impressive season so far.

Even with key players sidelined, this stretch offers the Lakers a chance to show what kind of team they want to be as the season moves forward. Nights like this test chemistry, discipline, and maturity, and how they respond will say plenty about their long-term trajectory. Once LeBron and Luka are back in uniform, the hope is that these challenges will have strengthened the group rather than set it back, keeping Los Angeles firmly on track for the months ahead.