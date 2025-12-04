JJ Redick Shares Luka Doncic Update Before Tough Raptors Matchup

The Lakers are without Luka Doncic again tonight, and JJ Redick addressed the situation during his media availability before the matchup against the Raptors. With Doncic still away for personal reasons, the team is preparing to adjust its approach and redistribute responsibilities across the lineup.

“We hope to get him back soon,” Redick said (via Spectrum SportsNet). “He is away from the team for personal reasons, do not have a pinpointed day, though.”

Doncic, 26, is currently in Slovenia for the birth of his second child. The Lakers star is perfectly healthy, but he is expected to take the next few games off to focus on his family and welcome his new baby.

While no official timetable has been set for his return, Doncic is rumored to be out until the Lakers’ next home game on December 10, putting his status in doubt for at least three games.

The absence places more decision-making duties on the rest of the roster, especially as the Lakers look to stay organized against a tough defensive opponent. Redick will be leaning more on LeBron James to pick up the slack.

“I expect him to be LeBron,” Redick said of James. “We gotta do a good job of putting him in positions to be a good decision maker.”

For tonight’s game, Toronto’s pressure and athleticism create specific challenges, and the Lakers will need to be sharper in handling the ball and initiating their sets without Doncic to bail them out.

“They are a team that is incredibly disruptive on the defensive end. We have to do a better job of taking care of the basketball. Without Luka, the ball handling piece, getting the ball across half court, making good paint decisions, that is for everybody. Austin is gonna play his game, it is not gonna put any onus on him to go for 50.”

The message is clear: everyone must be locked in, composed, and ready to shoulder a larger share of the offensive load until Doncic returns. Fortunately, with players in and out of the lineup all year, the Lakers are used to playing through adversity, and several rotation pieces will be ready to respond.

Against a scrappy Raptors team exceeding expectations, the Lakers will need all hands on deck to avoid a second straight loss. Redick has prepared for this stretch, and he has a plan to keep the offense steady while Doncic remains away.

If Los Angeles can take care of the basketball and handle the little things on the court, everything else will fall into place. This stretch will not be easy, but it is a chance for the team to show its depth and continuity without its leading superstar.

At the end of the day, the Lakers have shown they can stay competitive through injuries and lineup changes, and this stretch without Doncic will demand that same focus. These next few games are an opportunity for the group to sharpen its execution and prove it can handle adversity on the road. As long as they stay disciplined and trust in their depth, they will be in a strong position by the time Doncic returns to the lineup.