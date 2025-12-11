4 Major Reasons Why Milwaukee Bucks Shockingy Defeated Boston Celtics Without Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Bucks entered Thursday night undermanned yet again, missing Giannis Antetokounmpo for the third straight game, but they played like a group determined to rewrite the conversation around them. Kyle Kuzma put on his most aggressive scoring display of the season with 31 points, and Bobby Portis turned in one of his sharpest shooting nights in recent memory as Milwaukee shook off a sluggish start and punched out a 116-101 win over the Celtics.

Portis was a problem that Boston couldn’t find a solution to, and early in the fourth period, he scored two corner baskets from downtown that ignited an 8-2 bucks’ run and built the lead large enough at 95-82, and turned the TD Garden upside down. Shortly thereafter, Portis added another three-pointer to extend the margin to 106-89 with just under seven mins remaining.

Portis’ night ended with numbers that were incredibly efficient – 11-of-13 from the floor with 5-of-6 from behind the arc in only playing 26 minutes – exactly the type of high-energy offence Portis has established himself with. While Portis provided the offensive firepower for the bucks, Kevin Porter Jr. quietly led the charge for the Bucks.

In addition to his 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists, KPJ was much more than just individual stats; He set the tempo, orchestrated the Bucks’ plays, and put Boston’s defence in a reactive state. Every time the Bucks needed to either slow down or speed up the game, KPJ seemed to have the right gear to do so.

Jaylen Brown poured in 30 for the Celtics, and Jordan Walsh added an impressive 20 with a fearlessness Boston fans are quickly growing to love. The Celtics even built a 14-point lead after a 23-9 burst capped by a Payton Pritchard three. But once halftime hit, their rhythm evaporated.

The game flipped in the third quarter when Kuzma caught fire and dragged the Bucks back with an 11-0 run that knotted the score at 71. From that point on, Milwaukee tightened the screws defensively, their shooters found a groove, and Boston spent the remainder of the night searching for the spark they had lost.

For a team missing its franchise cornerstone, this was one of the Bucks’ toughest performances of the season, a reminder that when their supporting cast heats up, they’re still capable of swinging in the wide-open Eastern Conference.

1. Kyle Kuzma And Bobby Portis Torched Boston

Kuzma and Portis completely reshaped Milwaukee’s offense. Kuzma poured in 31 points on a hyper-efficient 13-of-17 shooting night, constantly slipping into the paint and getting to his mid-range sweet spots. Boston threw bodies of every size at him – stronger defenders, quicker wings, even a few zone possessions – and nothing took him out of rhythm. His scoring bursts in the middle quarters were the only reason Milwaukee stayed within striking distance before flipping the game.

Portis, on the other hand, turned in one of his best offensive outings of the season. He knocked down 11 of his 13 attempts and hit 5-of-6 from deep, with each make shifting momentum back toward Milwaukee. The two threes he buried to open the fourth quarter completely swung the game; Boston never fully recovered. He also grabbed 10 rebounds and punished the Celtics whenever they downsized, finishing with a +12 in just 26 minutes. With Giannis sidelined, Milwaukee needed its frontcourt to produce – Kuzma and Portis responded with a combined 58 points and carried the load.

2. Kevin Porter Jr. Controlled the Game With A Triple-Double

Kevin Porter Jr. quietly controlled nearly every part of the game. His 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists were very impressive. Boston struggled to contain him in ball-screen actions, and once he forced switches, the Celtics’ defense repeatedly unraveled. KPJ shot 6-of-10 from the field, made all five of his free throws, and struck the right balance between scoring and facilitating as Boston collapsed on Milwaukee’s shooters.

His reads were sharp all night. Porter repeatedly created mismatches, collapsed the defense, and delivered the ball exactly where it needed to be. Milwaukee logged 28 assists on 46 makes, and Porter accounted for almost half of them. His chemistry with Portis was particularly damaging – four of Portis’ threes came directly from KPJ’s penetration or quick swing passes. Without Giannis’ gravitational pull to organize the offense, Porter essentially became the Bucks’ system, and Boston had no counter for his pace.

3. Milwaukee’s Efficiency Destroyed Boston’s Volume Shooting

Boston fired away from deep – 49 three-point attempts – but made only 14 of them (29%). Their overall 34-for-88 shooting night (39%) repeatedly stalled their offense. Milwaukee, meanwhile, put together one of its most efficient games of the season, shooting 58% overall and 45% from three. Even without Giannis, the Bucks played with patience, balance, and consistent inside-out structure. They also crushed Boston in the paint, winning that battle 50-28.

Every time Boston threatened to make a run, Milwaukee answered with clean, efficient possessions instead of falling into rushed jumpers. The Celtics were forced into tough looks all night, Pritchard shot 4-of-14, Hauser went 0-for-10, and Scheierman finished 2-for-9, while Milwaukee created high-percentage shots in rhythm. The Bucks attempted 17 fewer field goals, yet made 12 more shots, a gap that ultimately decided the game.

4. The Bucks’ Supporting Cast Outplayed Boston’s Bench

Milwaukee’s bench delivered a massive boost with 40 points, led by Portis’ 27 and a timely nine-point burst from Cole Anthony. The reserves matched Boston’s physicality, battled on the glass, and didn’t allow the Celtics to generate easy transition chances. Altogether, the Bucks’ bench posted a combined +38, a staggering margin in a game they controlled late.

Boston’s second unit, meanwhile, never found its footing. Sam Hauser couldn’t buy a bucket, going 0-for-10 from the field and 0-for-9 from three. Three other bench players were held scoreless, and the Celtics managed just 20 points from their reserves. Outside of Scheierman and Simons, no one provided meaningful support. Milwaukee winning the non-star minutes, something that often trips them up, even with Giannis available, played a huge role in the upset. This time, the depth battle wasn’t close.