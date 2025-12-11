Rockets Player Ratings: Alperen Sengun And Amen Thompson Lead The Way In Win Against Clippers

Houston’s young core added another line to its growing resume on Thursday night, and this time the spotlight fell on Amen Thompson. In a finish that felt like it might spin out of control at any moment, Thompson stepped through the chaos and delivered the play of the night: a tough putback through contact with 17.2 seconds left that finally pushed the Rockets ahead for good in their 115-113 win over the Clippers.

The sequence only materialized because Houston refused to give up on the possession, attacking the glass for their third offensive rebound, their 21st of the game, before Thompson scooped up Alperen Sengun’s miss and knocked down the free throw that followed.

Sengun had been the engine all evening, bullying his way to 22 points and 15 rebounds while also dropping five assists and snagging four steals.

Jabari Smith Jr. and Kevin Durant each chipped in timely scoring runs, but it was Thompson who flirted with a triple-double and played with the kind of composure that continues to make him look far more seasoned than his age suggests.

With the win, Houston showed their dominance by simply overwhelming Los Angeles on the boards – 51-28 by night’s end. The Rockets needed every bit of that effort, too, because Ivica Zubac was nearly perfect, torching them for 33 points on 13-of-14 shooting. Regardless, Houston earned their win and we dive into their player ratings after an impressive performance.

Alperen Sengun: A

Game Stats: 22 PTS, 15 REB, 5 AST, 4 STL, 0 BLK, 9-22 FG, 0-3 3PT, 4-6 FT, 36 MIN

Sengun was the heartbeat of this win. He didn’t always finish cleanly around the rim, but he kept hammering away until the Clippers finally ran out of answers. Whether he was muscling up Zubac, slipping through double-teams, or creating offense off the dribble when Houston looked stuck, he controlled long stretches of the night. The four steals weren’t flukes, either, he was constantly reading the floor, poking at entry passes, and throwing L.A.’s rhythm off. Even with the 9-for-22 line, his activity and decision-making made everything easier for the guys around him.

Amen Thompson: A

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 9 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 8-12 FG, 0-3 3PT, 4-5 FT, 41 MIN

This was the night everything clicked for Thompson. He dictated pace, made every right read, and played with a poise that felt way ahead of schedule. He rebounded like he was 6’10”, slipped in perfect touch passes, and got Houston organized no matter how chaotic the possession looked. The game-winning putback was pure effort and instincts, a play only he makes, but the impressive part was how steady he was leading up to it. He never sped up, never hesitated, and his defense quietly choked off several Clippers actions. If you’re looking for evidence he’s becoming a true franchise pillar, this game is exhibit A.

Jabari Smith Jr.: B+

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 6-14 FG, 2-8 3PT, 4-4 FT, 37 MIN

Smith gave the Rockets a dose of reliability when they desperately needed someone to settle things down. He worked the glass, stayed aggressive, and hit a couple of big shots right when the offense was wobbling. His threes came and went, but his confidence never dipped, and he made smart, simple plays when the Clippers shaded extra bodies toward Sengun. The double-double tells the story: steady, physical, and fully plugged in on both ends.

Kevin Durant: B

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 5-14 FG, 3-5 3PT, 3-4 FT, 37 MIN

Durant’s night started unevenly, with a rough 1-of-7 stretch that looked like it might be one of “those” games. Then the third quarter hit, and suddenly he was vintage KD for a few minutes, dropping 13 points and dragging the Rockets through a momentum swing. It wasn’t a takeover performance, but it didn’t need to be. His shotmaking came in the exact pockets Houston needed, and his presence alone bent the Clippers’ defense enough to free up Thompson and Sengun.

Aaron Holiday: B

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 4-9 FG, 4-7 3PT, 1-1 FT, 17 MIN

Holiday’s shooting changed the feel of the game every time he checked in. Whenever the Clippers started creeping back, he shook loose for a three and shut the door. He didn’t have to run the offense much; he just stepped into open space and buried shots. For 17 minutes, he provided exactly what Houston was missing: instant spacing and a willingness to fire without hesitation. Huge bench spark.

Reed Sheppard: B

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 4-9 FG, 2-5 3PT, 0-0 FT, 26 MIN

Sheppard came in playing like he had zero interest in looking like a youngster. He pushed the tempo, hit timely threes, and injected energy into a game that was bogging down. His off-ball defense stood out – he kept sniffing out loose passes and forcing the Clippers to rethink their angles. Nothing about his performance felt forced. Just clean, smart basketball that helped Houston win the margins.

Josh Okogie: B-

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 3-6 FG, 1-3 3PT, 1-2 FT, 21 MIN

Okogie played his role without trying to stretch it. He knocked down a three early, mixed in a few sharp cuts, and brought his usual dose of physical defense. It wasn’t a noisy game from him, but it was a stable one – no overhelping, no wild drives, no bad gambles. Just solid connective minutes from someone who knows exactly what his job is.

Steven Adams: B-

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 2-4 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-0 FT, 18 MIN

Adams wasn’t out there to score, and he didn’t pretend otherwise. Instead, he threw his weight around, absorbed contact, and cleared out paths for Houston’s ball-handlers. His screens were brutal, his positioning on the glass was textbook, and his presence helped tilt the offensive-rebound battle. The Rockets needed toughness and structure inside, and he gave them both.

Clint Capela: C+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 2-3 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-0 FT, 7 MIN

Capela’s stint was short and mostly quiet. He finished his opportunities efficiently, but he didn’t stamp the game defensively the way Adams did. Nothing problematic, nothing game-changing – just a brief, steady shift. He gave them passable minutes, but not much more.