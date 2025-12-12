Kyle Kuzma, Bobby Portis Target Jaylen Brown With Trash-Talk As Bucks Stun Celtics: “This Is Not A Stream”

Jaylen Brown became the victim of incessant trash-talk as the Bucks stunned the Celtics with a 116-101 win over them while their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was sidelined.

In the first quarter of the game, Jaylen Brown stepped over the line and committed a lane violation during a free throw from Kyle Kuzma. When the officials called Brown’s infraction, Kuzma began chatting with him.

“This is not a stream, n***a…. no n***a, 10 seconds, it’s 10 seconds, “ said Kuzma while trash-talking Brown less than three minutes into the game.

Kuzma to Jaylen Brown: “This is not a stream.” 💀 (h/t @ClutchPoints)pic.twitter.com/MP2I5kgyDe — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 12, 2025

Brown has made some eye-catching comments on his stream and has therefore risen to prominence in the world of live streaming. Kuzma was trying to hilariously remind Brown to focus between the lines instead of being absent-minded during the game.

In the second quarter of the game, Kuzma and Brown got further heated. There was a back-and-forth of extreme physicality between them as elbows were thrown in consecutive plays.

Furthermore, during the third quarter, Bobby Portis hit a tough fadeaway jump shot over Brown to take an 82-76 lead over the Celtics. As a result, Portis got fired up and began yelling up close to Jaylen Brown’s face, seemingly trash-talking to him. Subsequently, Brown shoved him away in frustration, but Portis was called for the technical foul due to inciting aggression from Brown.

Earlier, even Kevin Porter Jr. got into it with Jaylen Brown following some aggressive plays that resulted in Porter Jr. getting elbowed in the face, and then Porter Jr. stepping over Brown when he was on the floor, which did not sit well with the Celtics.

Kuzma (31 points) led all scorers in this game while Portis (27 points) was not far behind. The 30-year-old Kuzma finished with 31 points, six rebounds, and one block while shooting 76.5% from the floor (13-of-17). Meanwhile, Portis ended up with 27 points, 10 rebounds, and one steal while going 84.6% from the field (11-of-13).

Kuzma and Portis have now become the first pair of teammates in NBA history to each have 25 points and 0 assists on 75% FG in the same game. On the other hand, Jaylen Brown finished the game with 30 points, three rebounds, and three assists while shooting 58.8% from the field (10-of-17).

Playing without their superstar Antetokounmpo, the veteran duo brought the energy that the Bucks needed tonight to stun the Celtics. But even the Celtics were without their second superstar, Jayson Tatum. Therefore, both teams were relatively weaker than they would have been if they were at full strength.

Yet, as a result of some high-intensity teamwork, the Bucks have now improved to 11-15 for the season, barely making a play-in spot from the East at this time. The Celtics have fallen to 15-10, ending their five-game winning streak.