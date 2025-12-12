Jonathan Kuminga’s situation in Golden State continues to draw attention as trade season approaches, and the Chicago Bulls are once again lurking in the background. With Kuminga’s role shrinking and his future uncertain, outside interest is beginning to resurface.

According to Marc Stein, the Bulls are one of the teams that have been advised to monitor Kuminga with the idea of revisiting their previous interest once he becomes trade-eligible on January 15. Kuminga is expected to be a prominent name in league-wide discussions as the February 5 trade deadline draws closer.

Kuminga’s standing with the Warriors has taken another hit after a strong start to the season. Despite opening the year as a starter, he has since fallen out of Steve Kerr’s rotation, now sitting behind Will Richard and Gui Santos on the depth chart. That slide has only added fuel to speculation about whether Golden State is willing to move on from him so soon after his restricted free agency saga.

With averages of just 12.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.3 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 43.8 percent shooting (32.0 percent from three), Kuminga’s production is down across the board. He was benched completely in Sunday’s win over the Bulls, and with locker room tensions reportedly at an all-time high, Kerr was forced to address the situation publicly. There are no signs that he plans to change his rotation.

Still, despite the drama, several teams continue to show interest in Kuminga, and the Bulls are the latest to insert themselves into the conversation. Chicago had the young swingman on its radar during past trade talks involving Alex Caruso, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic, and the situation appears to be lining up for a second look. With Kuminga signed to a two-year, $48.5 million deal that includes a team option, his contract is movable, but it remains to be seen whether the Bulls can make an offer Golden State would accept.

At 9-14 this season, the Bulls don’t have many valuable assets they’re willing to trade, and options are limited. The main exception is Nikola Vucevic, who could be an ideal frontcourt addition for the Warriors. Owed $21.4 million this season, Vucevic is on an expiring deal that would give Golden State added flexibility.

If the Warriors play their cards right, they could offload Kuminga while bringing back a new starting center in return. It may not be the dream return, but it is far from the worst outcome in a limited market.

With Kuminga’s value at a low point, teams are not lining up with their best offers, and the Warriors are operating on a shrinking timeline. If the Bulls can pull it off, it would add another layer of intrigue to a season that has already gone off the rails.

For now, the situation remains fluid, but the clock is clearly ticking. Kuminga’s role in Golden State is shrinking, and the Warriors will soon have to decide whether to ride it out or cash in while they still can. As long as Chicago stays patient and the market remains thin, this could turn into one of the more interesting trade developments to watch as the deadline approaches.