Kevin Durant Speaks On James Harden, Clippers: “Their Record Doesn’t Indicate How Good They Are”

Kevin Durant and James Harden share a long history. They were teammates when Harden was drafted to the Thunder, eventually battled for years when Harden was traded to the Rockets, then became teammates once again on the Nets to form a superteam, before now landing with the Rockets and the Clippers, respectively.

Before Harden’s scheduled return to Houston to face his former team, the Rockets, Durant spoke to the media about their relationship over the years and how important James is to the Clippers currently.

“So last few years, as we hit 32, 33, I think guys have reshaped their games and adapted to the new style of basketball, and James has always been the type that gets ahead of that, so it’s no surprise to me that he’s balling out,” said Durant on Harden’s current form.

The Clippers guard is currently averaging 26.8 points, 8.3 assists, and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 36.7% from the three-point line. Therefore, still playing at an All-Star caliber at age 36.

“Just that he doesn’t let anybody get him rattled. Everywhere he goes, he plays his game, and people kind of fit in around him. So he’s pretty much the source of the team’s offense. Every spot he’s been to, a lot of players have benefited from him just being on the floor. He’s a tough cover, and we scout heavily for that,” Durant further added on Harden’s impact on a franchise and his opponents’ scouting reports.

Subsequently, Durant was asked what it was like to play against a team with star names like Harden and Kawhi Leonard, despite the Clippers’ 6-18 record for the season before tonight’s game.

“And Zubac, I think Zubac has been playing like one of the best centers in the league,” said Durant as he gave the Clippers big man his flowers.

“Their record doesn’t indicate how good a team they are. Throughout a game, a game could slip away from you in a quarter or a couple of possessions, and that doesn’t mean that’s the type of team you are,” Durant added while trying to justify the Clippers’ poor form.

“We have our work cut out for us; they’re looking to get back on the winning side and will be desperate on every possession. A desperate team usually comes out playing tough on the physicality, so I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Furthermore, a reporter asked Durant to reflect on his time with Harden on the Nets and how they had bursts of good form but no consistency.

“Yeah, that’s just what it was. I think the basketball part was a perfect situation. I think we had a great team, a great coaching staff. I think we had everything we needed to be a team that could contend; we just didn’t get on the court together.”

“And sometimes that just happens, and I think you can move on and wash your hands off of it, and that’s what we all did individually,” Durant concluded.

While several speculations have hinted at a potential return to the Rockets for Harden, the Clippers’ owner, Steve Ballmer, has reportedly been hell-bent on not letting Harden go. Even when experts are suggesting they blow up their core and rebuild based on what they get in return.

Therefore, while a reunion for Harden and Durant on the Rockets would be a storybook ending for NBA fans, the Clippers might never let it happen.

The former teammates are set to face off tonight in Houston’s Toyota Center as the Clippers head to Houston on the road. While the city of Houston will still welcome Harden back with open arms, it will be interesting to see how either of these stars responds to a defeat tonight.