Kevin Durant Speaks On James Harden, Clippers: “Their Record Doesn’t Indicate How Good They Are”

Kevin Durant reflects on James Harden and the Clippers ahead of the Rockets hosting their former superstar at home.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
Jan 27, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) guards Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Jan 27, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) guards Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Kevin Durant and James Harden share a long history. They were teammates when Harden was drafted to the Thunder, eventually battled for years when Harden was traded to the Rockets, then became teammates once again on the Nets to form a superteam, before now landing with the Rockets and the Clippers, respectively.

Before Harden’s scheduled return to Houston to face his former team, the Rockets, Durant spoke to the media about their relationship over the years and how important James is to the Clippers currently.

“So last few years, as we hit 32, 33, I think guys have reshaped their games and adapted to the new style of basketball, and James has always been the type that gets ahead of that, so it’s no surprise to me that he’s balling out,” said Durant on Harden’s current form. 

The Clippers guard is currently averaging 26.8 points, 8.3 assists, and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 36.7% from the three-point line. Therefore, still playing at an All-Star caliber at age 36.

“Just that he doesn’t let anybody get him rattled. Everywhere he goes, he plays his game, and people kind of fit in around him. So he’s pretty much the source of the team’s offense. Every spot he’s been to, a lot of players have benefited from him just being on the floor. He’s a tough cover, and we scout heavily for that,” Durant further added on Harden’s impact on a franchise and his opponents’ scouting reports.

Subsequently, Durant was asked what it was like to play against a team with star names like Harden and Kawhi Leonard, despite the Clippers’ 6-18 record for the season before tonight’s game.

“And Zubac, I think Zubac has been playing like one of the best centers in the league,” said Durant as he gave the Clippers big man his flowers.

“Their record doesn’t indicate how good a team they are. Throughout a game, a game could slip away from you in a quarter or a couple of possessions, and that doesn’t mean that’s the type of team you are,” Durant added while trying to justify the Clippers’ poor form.

“We have our work cut out for us; they’re looking to get back on the winning side and will be desperate on every possession. A desperate team usually comes out playing tough on the physicality, so I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Furthermore, a reporter asked Durant to reflect on his time with Harden on the Nets and how they had bursts of good form but no consistency.

“Yeah, that’s just what it was. I think the basketball part was a perfect situation. I think we had a great team, a great coaching staff. I think we had everything we needed to be a team that could contend; we just didn’t get on the court together.”

“And sometimes that just happens, and I think you can move on and wash your hands off of it, and that’s what we all did individually,” Durant concluded.

While several speculations have hinted at a potential return to the Rockets for Harden, the Clippers’ owner, Steve Ballmer, has reportedly been hell-bent on not letting Harden go. Even when experts are suggesting they blow up their core and rebuild based on what they get in return.

Therefore, while a reunion for Harden and Durant on the Rockets would be a storybook ending for NBA fans, the Clippers might never let it happen.

The former teammates are set to face off tonight in Houston’s Toyota Center as the Clippers head to Houston on the road. While the city of Houston will still welcome Harden back with open arms, it will be interesting to see how either of these stars responds to a defeat tonight.

 

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Dec 30, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and forward Paul George (8) high five during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images 76ers Finally Close To Full Strength With Joel Embiid, Paul George, And Tyrese Maxey Tracking Toward Return
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like