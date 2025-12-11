76ers Finally Close To Full Strength With Joel Embiid, Paul George, And Tyrese Maxey Tracking Toward Return

The 76ers could reunite Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey for just the third time this season against Indiana.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Dec 30, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and forward Paul George (8) high five during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images

The 76ers enter Friday’s matchup against the Pacers with a chance to field something close to their full roster. After a season filled with inconsistency, the team is finally trending toward better health as several key players move closer to returning.

Joel Embiid (knee) and Tyrese Maxey (illness) are listed as probable. Jared McCain (thumb) will be available, while Kelly Oubre Jr. (knee), Hunter Sallis (shoulder), and Trendon Watford (adductor) are all ruled out. Paul George is not listed on the report, suggesting he is expected to play.

Meanwhile, for the Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) remains out, along with Kam Jones (back), Aaron Nesmith (knee), Ben Sheppard (calf), and Obi Toppin (foot). Quenton Jackson (right hamstring) is listed as questionable.

The 76ers have battled injuries for years now, and this season is no exception. Amid frequent setbacks to multiple players, it is difficult to build any rhythm or continuity, which explains their current record. Missing multiple starters and rotation pieces for extended stretches has forced the team into constant adjustments, and their results have reflected the instability.

Now they may finally get a chance to evaluate their top trio again. It is no secret that Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey have barely shared the floor this season, but it makes their return all the sweeter as the 76ers get their first real look at this roster. For Embiid in particular, this stretch marks a critical point in the season.

The former MVP has missed all but nine games for Philadelphia this season, and he only recently returned to action from a knee injury. This marks his third game back, but nobody knows what to expect in what has been a statistical down year for the superstar big man (18.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game on 40.7 percent shooting and 21.4 percent from three).

Fortunately, Embiid will have plenty of help tonight, as Paul George is fully healthy and available to play. He has also been banged up this season (only eight games played), and it has been the story of his Sixers tenure so far. Tonight, he will have a chance to break the cycle and turn the momentum in his team’s favor with a win over the Pacers. The 35-year-old swingman is averaging 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 41.8 percent shooting (34.9 percent from three).

Finally, there is Tyrese Maxey. As Embiid and George have missed games this season, Maxey has stepped up to keep the 76ers alive. He has been their best and most consistent player all season, averaging 31.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game on 46.7 percent shooting (39.1 percent from three).

By all accounts, the Sixers are Maxey’s team now, and his stabilizing presence has come through for them time and time again. At 13-10, they are not yet where they want to be in the Eastern Conference, but Maxey can get them there if they provide him with the stability and support he needs.

Philadelphia finally has a chance to see what this roster looks like when its stars share the floor, and the timing could not be more important. The season is still young enough to turn things around, but the window will not stay open forever. If the 76ers can stay healthy and build real continuity, they may yet find the identity they have been searching for.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Nov 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots a three-pointer against the Houston Rockets in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images Warriors News: One Star Out, Another Returns Ahead Of Timberwolves Matchup
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like