76ers Finally Close To Full Strength With Joel Embiid, Paul George, And Tyrese Maxey Tracking Toward Return

The 76ers enter Friday’s matchup against the Pacers with a chance to field something close to their full roster. After a season filled with inconsistency, the team is finally trending toward better health as several key players move closer to returning.

Joel Embiid (knee) and Tyrese Maxey (illness) are listed as probable. Jared McCain (thumb) will be available, while Kelly Oubre Jr. (knee), Hunter Sallis (shoulder), and Trendon Watford (adductor) are all ruled out. Paul George is not listed on the report, suggesting he is expected to play.

Meanwhile, for the Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) remains out, along with Kam Jones (back), Aaron Nesmith (knee), Ben Sheppard (calf), and Obi Toppin (foot). Quenton Jackson (right hamstring) is listed as questionable.

The 76ers have battled injuries for years now, and this season is no exception. Amid frequent setbacks to multiple players, it is difficult to build any rhythm or continuity, which explains their current record. Missing multiple starters and rotation pieces for extended stretches has forced the team into constant adjustments, and their results have reflected the instability.

Now they may finally get a chance to evaluate their top trio again. It is no secret that Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey have barely shared the floor this season, but it makes their return all the sweeter as the 76ers get their first real look at this roster. For Embiid in particular, this stretch marks a critical point in the season.

The former MVP has missed all but nine games for Philadelphia this season, and he only recently returned to action from a knee injury. This marks his third game back, but nobody knows what to expect in what has been a statistical down year for the superstar big man (18.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game on 40.7 percent shooting and 21.4 percent from three).

Fortunately, Embiid will have plenty of help tonight, as Paul George is fully healthy and available to play. He has also been banged up this season (only eight games played), and it has been the story of his Sixers tenure so far. Tonight, he will have a chance to break the cycle and turn the momentum in his team’s favor with a win over the Pacers. The 35-year-old swingman is averaging 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 41.8 percent shooting (34.9 percent from three).

Finally, there is Tyrese Maxey. As Embiid and George have missed games this season, Maxey has stepped up to keep the 76ers alive. He has been their best and most consistent player all season, averaging 31.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game on 46.7 percent shooting (39.1 percent from three).

By all accounts, the Sixers are Maxey’s team now, and his stabilizing presence has come through for them time and time again. At 13-10, they are not yet where they want to be in the Eastern Conference, but Maxey can get them there if they provide him with the stability and support he needs.

Philadelphia finally has a chance to see what this roster looks like when its stars share the floor, and the timing could not be more important. The season is still young enough to turn things around, but the window will not stay open forever. If the 76ers can stay healthy and build real continuity, they may yet find the identity they have been searching for.