Warriors News: One Star Out, Another Returns Ahead Of Timberwolves Matchup

Draymond Green misses a second straight practice as the Warriors list him questionable, while Stephen Curry is on track to return.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Nov 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots a three-pointer against the Houston Rockets in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The Warriors are gearing up for Friday’s matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves, but their injury picture remains unsettled. For starters, Draymond Green missed practice for the second straight day with an excused absence, and he is also set to miss tonight’s game for personal reasons (via Sam Gordon). Al Horford (sciatica) is also out while Trayce Jackson-Davis (knee) is probable.

Steve Kerr said Green is making progress as he continues to work through a right mid-foot sprain. His leadership, voice, and defensive presence have been huge this season, as Green boasts averages of 8.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game on 38.2 percent shooting (33.3 percent from three).

At the same time, Stephen Curry is trending in the opposite direction, with the team expecting him back after missing time due to a quad contusion. He has not played since late November, and his return would provide much-needed stability for a group searching for consistency.

In preparation for Friday’s showdown, the Warriors have practiced for two straight days, and Green was originally expected to be in action on Thursday before being ruled out at the last minute. Al Horford participated in only half of practice before being pulled. With Steph back and two players still recovering for now, the Warriors will have to prepare for a short-handed rotation once again as they wait to see who is available against Minnesota.

At 15-9, the Timberwolves present a unique challenge, and containing Anthony Edwards will be no easy task, especially without Draymond Green, a nine-time All-Defensive star and former Defensive Player of the Year.

That is not to mention the situation with Jonathan Kuminga. The two-way swingman is out of Steve Kerr’s rotation, and it has created some heated tension in the locker room. As his future looms with uncertainty, it has become a major distraction for the organization and threatens to divide an already fragile locker room.

For now, the Warriors can lean on Curry to help them climb back up the standings. At 37 years old, he is having another excellent season in Golden State with averages of 27.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 47.1 percent shooting (39.1 percent from three). If he can stay healthy for the rest of the way, he may yet lead the Warriors to a major comeback out West.

With Curry, Green, and Jimmy Butler, Golden State found something that works, and they believe in their chances to beat any team in the West. Of course, at this stage of their careers, balancing the workload is not just recommended, it is required. That is why the Warriors will exercise the utmost caution when it comes to player rest and recovery.

ByNico Martinez
