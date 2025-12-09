16 NBA Stars On Pace To Be Ineligible For NBA Awards, Including Luka Doncic And Stephen Curry

Luka Doncic headlines a list of stars who are currently on pace to miss more than 17 games in the 2025-26 NBA season.

Gautam Varier
5 Min Read
Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic has had a phenomenal start to the 2025-26 NBA season. Doncic is the league’s leading scorer and is currently among the frontrunners for the MVP award. There is a chance, though, that he might end up not even being eligible for it.

Players, of course, have to feature in at least 65 games to be eligible for end-of-season awards and honors. Furthermore, they have to be in the game for at least 20 minutes for it to count. They are allowed to include two games in which they played at least 15 minutes to their tally, but that is it.

With all that in mind, Doncic is among 16 NBA stars who are currently on pace to miss more than 17 games, which would make them ineligible.

– Luka Doncic: 6 games missed out of 23

– De’Aaron Fox: 8 games missed out of 23

– Stephen Curry: 9 games missed out of 25

– LaMelo Ball: 9 games missed out of 24 (1 additional game missed due to minutes)

– Giannis Antetokounmpo: 10 games missed out of 25 (2 additional games missed due to minutes)

– Kawhi Leonard: 10 games missed out of 24

– Jarrett Allen: 10 games missed out of 25

– Paolo Banchero: 11 games missed out of 24 (1 additional game missed due to minutes)

– Victor Wembanyama: 11 games missed out of 23

– Ja Morant: 13 games missed out of 24 (1 additional game missed due to minutes)

– Domantas Sabonis: 13 games missed out of 24

– Joel Embiid: 14 games missed out of 23

– Zion Williamson: 15 games missed out of 25

– LeBron James: 16 games missed out of 23

– Anthony Davis: 16 games missed out of 25 (1 additional game missed due to minutes)

– Darius Garland: 16 games missed out of 25

 

Doncic is the likeliest among this group to remain eligible, but he is on pace to miss about 20 games at this rate. It would be a real shame if the 26-year-old isn’t eligible come the end of the season, as we have seen some special basketball from him so far.

Doncic is averaging 35.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game for a Lakers team that is second in the West with a 17-6 record. The Slovenian might have a better argument for the award this season than in any other of his career.

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was viewed as another MVP frontrunner, but it’s looking doubtful that he will play 65 games. Bucks head coach Doc Rivers hinted they might keep Antetokounmpo on the sidelines for around four weeks to ensure he fully recovers from his calf strain.

If Antetokounmpo does miss about a month, he will be ineligible. You certainly can understand the idea behind this rule, but the fact that someone who is averaging 28.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game might not be in the running for any honor this season doesn’t seem right.

Antetokounmpo also came into this season having made an All-NBA team nine years in a row. That incredible run would be snapped as well.

Speaking of incredible runs ending, LeBron James is almost certainly going to see his end, too. James has made an All-NBA team for a record 21 consecutive seasons. He can miss only one more game the rest of the season to remain eligible, and you struggle to see a scenario in which he doesn’t sit out more.

While these 16 still at least have a chance of playing 65 games, there are others who have become ineligible at this early stage of the season. Jalen Williams, Trae Young, and Tyler Herro are among the notable players to have already missed more than 17 games.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Dec 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) works around Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images Anthony Edwards Shows Maturity With Changed View On Getting Double Teamed
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like