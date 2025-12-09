Anthony Edwards Shows Maturity With Changed View On Getting Double Teamed

Anthony Edwards dropped a 40-point masterclass tonight in vain against the Suns as the Timberwolves lost the game 105-108. After the game, Edwards spoke to the media about constantly facing double coverage from opponents throughout the game.

“The way I’m getting guarded, yeah, I feel like every night is a playoff game. It’s tougher coverage, it’s two, three people on the ball. Every time I get it, it’s a tilt. It’s fun, though,” said Edwards candidly on the Suns’ coverage tonight.

“I mean, last year it was frustrating, but like now I’ve seen everything, like breaking the film down, still finding ways to be aggressive. So, it was fun,” said Edwards while referring to his comments last year.

“Yeah, for sure. It’s just like, I mean, if y’all are going to guard me like this, I know exactly where I want to pass the ball. Like tonight, we got a bunch of open looks. We just didn’t make them, including myself. So, we’ll be all right,” Edwards further added on how watching film has helped him navigate double-team coverage.

“Just talking… I think communicating is the best thing. Like, ‘hey, I’m going to hit you right here and then bring it back to me. Like little stuff like that,” said Edwards on how the Timberwolves plan to counter double teams in the future.

“I think that helps it cuz once they bring the double and then like I may hit Rudy, one guy got to rotate, and then my guy may relax, turn his head, and now I’m coming back off the ball, and it’s hard for the big man to come back up and be in the double. I’m coming downhill at him. So just yeah, reading the game like Han and C. Hines let me know in the first two minutes like they’re doing this. So when they do this, we always have a counter.”

This comes nearly a year after Edwards went viral for criticising opponents who constantly double-team him, saying it is not “fun” for him. Now, Edwards is claiming that he enjoys getting double-teamed, hence showing the maturity in his game over the past year.

Edwards finished tonight’s game against the Suns with 40 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and one steal while shooting 71.4% from the field (15-of-21) and 42.8% from beyond the arc (3-of-7). The three-time All-Star is currently averaging 28.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.8 assists while shooting 50.0% from the field and 41.6% from the three-point range.

Such comments are a positive sign for the Timberwolves organisation that their franchise player is growing comfortable with getting the extra defensive attention every night and is preparing him for the highest-pressure stages in the playoffs.

The Timberwolves now move on to face Stephen Curry and the Warriors on Friday, December 12. The last time the Warriors faced them was during the Playoffs when Curry was coincidentally injured as well, and preparing to return from an injury.

Edwards hilariously trash-talked to the Warriors back then and will look to replicate that same energy this time, like when he led his team to a 4-1 win in the playoff series last season.

Minnesota has now fallen to a 15-9 record for the season. With Curry now likely returning from injury against the Timberwolves, the 24-year-old guard will look to continue his momentum from this 40-point game in his matchup against the Warriors’ veteran superstar.