Another Epic LeBron James Streak In Danger Of Snapping After His 10-Point Run Ended Against Raptors

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James saw one of his greatest streaks snap during this 2025-26 NBA season. James’ ridiculous run of 1,297 consecutive games scoring in double digits ended when he recorded just eight points in the Lakers’ 123-120 win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.

It ended in poetic fashion, too, as James opted to pass to an open Rui Hachimura for the game-winning buzzer-beater instead of forcing up a shot that could have kept the streak alive. The 40-year-old has always stressed the importance of making the right play in those situations, and he was rewarded for it once again.

Following the high from that win, though, James had to sit out of the Lakers’ 126-105 loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday due to right sciatica and left foot joint arthritis. It was the 16th game he had missed this season, which, in turn, further increased the likelihood that another one of his streaks will snap.

James has made an All-NBA team for a record 21 consecutive seasons, and the chances of him extending that to 22 in 2025-26 look next to none. Players must play a minimum of 65 games now to be eligible for end-of-season awards and honors. So, the maximum number of games a player can miss is 17.

That means James can only miss one more game for the rest of the season to remain eligible. The 17-6 Lakers have 59 games left on their schedule, and he’s almost certainly going to be sitting out for more than one of them.

So, it’s only a matter of time before this streak ends. For some context on how incredible it is that James has made one of the teams for 21 consecutive seasons, Lakers icon Kobe Bryant has the second-longest streak at 15. There’s no one even close to him.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has the second-longest active streak at the moment with nine, but that might be ending soon as well. Like James, Antetokounmpo looks likely to end up being ineligible due to the 65-game rule, as he is currently sidelined with a right calf strain.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic comes after him at seven, and he won’t be getting close to James either. Of all the records that he has set, this might be the one that’s the hardest to break.

James began this incredible run when he made the All-NBA Second Team in 2004-05, his sophomore season. He then made the First Team for the first time in 2006.

James would later go on to set the record for most consecutive First Team selections, earning the honor 11 times in a row from 2007-08 to 2017-18. His 13 total First Team selections are the most in NBA history as well.

It’s remarkable how James managed to keep playing at a high level for such a long time. It has looked like he’s slowing down a bit this season, after missing the first 14 games with sciatica, but he showed against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday that you shouldn’t write him off just yet.

James racked up 29 points (12-17 FG), seven rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block to power the Lakers to a 112-108 win over the 76ers. The 21-time All-Star scored 10 straight points in the fourth quarter at one point to ensure his team returned to winning ways.

We’ll see James and the Lakers in action next against the San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday at 10 PM ET. It’s an NBA Cup quarterfinal clash as well, so the stakes are a little bit higher than usual.