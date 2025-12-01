Joel Embiid Shares Health Update After Returning From Injury

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid made his long-awaited return from injury on Sunday night against the Atlanta Hawks. Although the 76ers came away with a 142-134 loss, resulting in the team falling to 10-9 on the season, having Embiid back in the rotation is largely positive.

Following the result of the game, Joel Embiid fielded some questions about his knee and his current health after his first game back. Embiid said, “It’s all okay. We’re good to go. Glad we got out there to play basketball.”

When specifically asked about the challenges he faced with recovering over the last week, he responded, “Obviously, I had a few core sessions. Sometimes it responds well, sometimes it doesn’t. If you feel like you’ve got a chance to play, you play… If it doesn’t respond the way you want it to, they make that decision.”

Embiid also received a follow-up question about how he was dealing with injuries early in the season.

“Like I said, it’s going to happen. So you can put your head down and wonder about it,” Embiid replied. “Or you can keep working harder to get back out there as close as possible. What can you do? All you can do is keep doing the right things, focusing on the right things, and just go from there.”

After missing nine consecutive games due to knee soreness, Joel Embiid looked tentative, as he put up 18 points, four rebounds, and two assists for the game. While this could be attributed to him being rusty, the 76ers will hope to ensure that their superstar can remain healthy long enough to help him regain his form.

Joel Embiid Speaks On Tyrese Maxey’s Performance

Although the 76ers came up with a loss, star guard Tyrese Maxey shone brightly on Sunday night. With a 44-point performance, including a clutch buzzer-beater to send the game to OT, Maxey was truly sensational.

After the game, Joel Embiid was asked to share his thoughts on Maxey’s performance and whether it fueled his desire to return to the floor.

“I do feel bad. It’s unfortunate that you can control only what you want to control,” he said. “If anybody wants to think that I don’t want to play the game, well, that’s their problem. I would do anything to play one game of basketball, so I do feel bad.

“Obviously, the minutes that he has to play, the load that he has to handle. I’ve been there. I know how it feels. You just gotta trust in what you’re doing, and in God, and be okay with the fact that whatever happens, happens.”

Embiid reiterated that adjusting to any situation is a necessity. In that context, he continued, “He’s having a great season, MVP-like season, should be proud of him and what he has been able to accomplish. Obviously, carrying the load, he’s doing a fantastic job.

Maxey has had an awe-inspiring start to the 2025-26 season. Quickly emerging as one of the best young guards in the NBA, it is evident that both Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers organization will look to Maxey to carry this team through this troublesome phase.