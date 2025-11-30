Fans Shared Hyped Reactions As Tyrese Maxey’s Clutch Three-Pointer Sends 76ers-Hawks Game To OT

Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey came up with a clutch shot during the team’s Sunday night matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. In the closing moments of the fourth quarter, Maxey knocked down a buzzer-beating three-pointer after a key offensive rebound to tie things up at 115-115, sending the game to overtime.

TYRESE MAXEY SENDS THE GAME TO OVERTIME FOR THE SIXERS! CLUTCH TRIPLE IN THE FINAL SECONDS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/46MGZ0sTvC — NBA (@NBA) December 1, 2025

Tyrese Maxey’s clutch shot kept Philadelphia’s hopes of winning the game on the night of Joel Embiid‘s return after missing nine consecutive games. With several fans taking note of the moment, many took to social media to share their reactions. Here are some of the best ones from X.

“Best Sixer OAT,” said one fan.

“Overtime. Magic from Maxey built different,” added another.

“Huge plays Maxey,” shared another user.

“Maxey just keeping things interesting. Classic,” noted one user.

“The Atlanta player putting his hands on his head LOL,” said one fan, observing the reactions of the Hawks’ players.

“Incredible shot from Tyrese Maxey forcing overtime,” acknowledged a user.

“Atlanta is cursed!” joked another.

“F***ing demon,” shared another in admiration.

“Himmm,” claimed another hyped fan.

“Tyrese has been on fire,” added another, noting the young star’s current form.

Although the Atlanta Hawks outscored the 76ers in the fourth quarter, Tyrese Maxey’s clutch performance put Philadelphia in a position to compete.

With momentum on its side, Philadelphia appeared to be in a solid position to outlast Atlanta in this game. Unfortunately, a 41-point performance by Jalen Johnson helped the Hawks overcome the Sixers with a 142-134 scoreline in double OT.

Nevertheless, Maxey’s performance appears to be the standard for a franchise player. With 44 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, and a block on 14-of-31 shooting from the field, the 76ers star shone brightest.

To make matters even more interesting, the guard shot poorly from beyond the arc, notching only 2-of-13 for the game. Considering that he effectively missed 10 shots before scoring the buzzer-beater, Maxey truly possesses the clutch gene.

Can Tyrese Maxey Lead The 76ers To The Playoffs?

Tyrese Maxey has been in tremendous form to start the 2025-26 season. Although many wrote the 76ers off after both Joel Embiid and Paul George were sidelined to start the season, Philadelphia saw a solid set of performances early on, led by Maxey and rookie phenom VJ Edgecombe.

Although the 76ers currently sit at 10-9 on the season, Maxey has looked like a bona fide star. With averages of 31.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game on 46.9% shooting from the field and 40.1% from three-point territory this campaign, the 25-year-old is truly elite.

The 76ers currently place eighth in the Eastern Conference standings, five games out of first place. Although the team has fallen off recently, Philadelphia still appears competitive. Now with a healthy roster in place, Maxey and the 76ers could look to rise through the ranks of the East to secure a playoff berth.