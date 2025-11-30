Pelicans Injury Update: 7 Players Ruled Out Of Action For Game Against Lakers

Heading into the Sunday's game, the Pelicans find themselves in a tough spot, as they field a depleted rotation with several key players ruled out.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Nov 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) prepares to face the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Nov 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) prepares to face the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The New Orleans Pelicans find themselves in a challenging spot ahead of their upcoming matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers tonight. Coming off a 104-96 loss to the Golden State Warriors yesterday, the Pelicans are already on a two-game losing streak. Although snapping the streak would be ideal, the latest injury updates may see New Orleans in a more vulnerable position.

The Pelicans are expected to have seven players mentioned on their injury report, including four key rotation players.

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (left hamstring injury management) is the latest addition to the list,  as he has been ruled out for tonight’s game. Although Williamson appeared in yesterday’s matchup against Golden State, New Orleans seems to be taking a cautious approach with its star.

Williamson joins Herb Jones (right calf strain), Jordan Hawkins (illness), Karlo Matkovic (right calf strain), Trey Murphy III (right elbow soreness), Dejounte Murray (right Achiless rupture), and Jordan Poole (left quad strain).

Herb Jones has been out of the rotation since Friday night’s game against the Dallas Mavericks. Since sustaining a calf injury, the forward is expected to miss his fifth consecutive game. Karlo Matkovic is also likely to miss out on tonight’s game due to a similar injury. He last appeared during the team’s 126-109 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday, resulting in his seventh consecutive game missed.

Another key player New Orleans will be without tonight is Trey Murphy III. The 25-year-old has continued his stellar form from last year, averaging 19.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game on 46.0% shooting this season. Unfortunately, since missing Saturday’s game against the Warriors, Murphy is likely to remain sidelined.

23-year-old Jordan Hawkins has also been ruled out as he continues to recover from illness. Following a solid 14-point performance against the Grizzlies on Wednesday, Hawkins is expected to miss his second consecutive game.

Apart from the players mentioned above, New Orleans also features players with long-term injuries on the report. Jordan Poole remains sidelined with a quad strain he sustained during a game against the Hornets early in November. Tonight’s game will mark 14 consecutive absences for the Pelicans guard.

Meanwhile, Dejounte Murray has yet to make an appearance this season. After sustaining an Achilles injury in February earlier in the year, the guard has been sidelined for an extended period. Given how valuable he could be when healthy, New Orleans would undoubtedly benefit from having him back in the rotation.

With several key players out of action, the game against the Lakers appears to be daunting, especially considering that L.A. is on a six-game winning streak. In a desperate effort to improve upon its 3-17 record, New Orleans will look to the trio of Jeremiah Fears, Saddiq Bey, and Derik Queen to step up and deliver the win.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article TNT broadcaster Stan Van Gundy during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics at Staples Center. Stan Van Gundy Believes The Greatest Players In NBA History Mostly Come From The Last 20 Years
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like