Pelicans Injury Update: 7 Players Ruled Out Of Action For Game Against Lakers

The New Orleans Pelicans find themselves in a challenging spot ahead of their upcoming matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers tonight. Coming off a 104-96 loss to the Golden State Warriors yesterday, the Pelicans are already on a two-game losing streak. Although snapping the streak would be ideal, the latest injury updates may see New Orleans in a more vulnerable position.

The Pelicans are expected to have seven players mentioned on their injury report, including four key rotation players.

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (left hamstring injury management) is the latest addition to the list, as he has been ruled out for tonight’s game. Although Williamson appeared in yesterday’s matchup against Golden State, New Orleans seems to be taking a cautious approach with its star.

Williamson joins Herb Jones (right calf strain), Jordan Hawkins (illness), Karlo Matkovic (right calf strain), Trey Murphy III (right elbow soreness), Dejounte Murray (right Achiless rupture), and Jordan Poole (left quad strain).

Herb Jones has been out of the rotation since Friday night’s game against the Dallas Mavericks. Since sustaining a calf injury, the forward is expected to miss his fifth consecutive game. Karlo Matkovic is also likely to miss out on tonight’s game due to a similar injury. He last appeared during the team’s 126-109 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday, resulting in his seventh consecutive game missed.

Another key player New Orleans will be without tonight is Trey Murphy III. The 25-year-old has continued his stellar form from last year, averaging 19.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game on 46.0% shooting this season. Unfortunately, since missing Saturday’s game against the Warriors, Murphy is likely to remain sidelined.

23-year-old Jordan Hawkins has also been ruled out as he continues to recover from illness. Following a solid 14-point performance against the Grizzlies on Wednesday, Hawkins is expected to miss his second consecutive game.

Apart from the players mentioned above, New Orleans also features players with long-term injuries on the report. Jordan Poole remains sidelined with a quad strain he sustained during a game against the Hornets early in November. Tonight’s game will mark 14 consecutive absences for the Pelicans guard.

Meanwhile, Dejounte Murray has yet to make an appearance this season. After sustaining an Achilles injury in February earlier in the year, the guard has been sidelined for an extended period. Given how valuable he could be when healthy, New Orleans would undoubtedly benefit from having him back in the rotation.

With several key players out of action, the game against the Lakers appears to be daunting, especially considering that L.A. is on a six-game winning streak. In a desperate effort to improve upon its 3-17 record, New Orleans will look to the trio of Jeremiah Fears, Saddiq Bey, and Derik Queen to step up and deliver the win.