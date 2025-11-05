2026 NBA Rookie Of The Year Race: Is Anyone Close To VJ Edgecombe?

The 2025-26 rookie showcase might have turned into the VJ Edgecombe show so far. The explosive two-way guard hasn’t just met expectations but is emerging as one of the most advanced rookies the league has seen in years. His blend of poise, physicality, and fearless shot-making has made him an early favorite for Rookie of the Year, and he’s doing it while carrying real responsibility on both ends of the floor.

But the race isn’t over. Dylan Harper’s polished creation has translated immediately, and a pair of unexpected breakout performers, Cooper Flagg’s versatility and defensive instincts already look NBA-ready, and Cedric Coward and Tre Johnson have forced their way into the conversation with production few saw coming.

With so many first-year players shaping their teams in meaningful ways, the early-season ROY ladder is more competitive than the headlines suggest. Let’s dive into where the standings truly sit right now.

10. Derik Queen

2025-26 Season Statistics: 7.3 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 0.2 APG, 0.5 SPG, 0.7 BPG, 17.5 MPG

Derik Queen has been a decently steady interior presence for New Orleans, giving the Pelicans a reliable second-unit big man who can score efficiently around the rim. His soft hands, touch in the paint, and ability to carve out space make him a useful option in short bursts, even if his physical tools aren’t as explosive as many of his rookie peers.

Where Queen has pleasantly surprised is on the glass and as a positional defender, consistently putting himself in the right spots to contest shots or secure boards. He isn’t a rim protector by modern standards, but he competes, plays within his role, and rarely forces bad decisions. Scouts had doubts about Queen, but he hasn’t been too bad this season.

9. Ryan Kalkbrenner

2025-26 Season Statistics: 9.0 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 0.4 APG, 1.3 SPG, 2.1 BPG, 27.0 MPG

Ryan Kalkbrenner has jumped into Charlotte’s rotation with exactly the brand of rim protection and finishing they expected, immediately becoming one of the most efficient scorers among all rookies. His 81% shooting isn’t a typo. Kalkbrenner has mastered the art of staying within himself, living off lobs, dump-offs, and clean rolls to the basket.

For a team lacking backline stability last season, his vertical spacing and defensive presence have been invaluable. Even more impressive has been his consistency as a rebounder and shot blocker, where his instincts and discipline help him anchor units featuring multiple young defenders. He still needs to expand his offensive versatility and handle quicker matchups in space, but as a pure role-playing center, he’s been one of the most productive rookies in the class.

8. Collin Murray-Boyles

2025-26 Season Statistics: 10.6 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 1.6 APG, 1.2 SPG, 0.2 BPG, 22.6 MPG

Collin Murray-Boyles has been one of Toronto’s most intriguing early-season surprises, offering efficiency, energy, and defensive activity from the forward spot. His 47.7% from the field and 46.2% from three have given the Raptors a much-needed pick-and-pop threat, and his comfort attacking closeouts suggests his offensive game is further along than pre-draft projections indicated.

Defensively, Murray-Boyles has shown real versatility, using his strength and instincts to guard multiple positions and create turnovers at a solid rate. He plays with a physical edge that stands out on a young roster, and while he isn’t asked to be a primary option, his all-around tools make him one of the more complete rookies so far.

7. Jeremiah Fears

2025-26 Season Statistics: 13.7 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 3.8 APG, 1.5 SPG, 0.0 BPG, 26.5 MPG

Jeremiah Fears has had a smooth transition into New Orleans’ backcourt, showing why he was regarded as one of the most polished scoring guards in the draft and why the Pelicans were keen on him. His ability to create space, knock down difficult jumpers, and handle late-clock situations has earned immediate trust from the Pelicans’ coaching staff.

His 3.8 assists per game (third among rookies) reflect his growth as a facilitator, balancing scoring with unselfishness. Defensively, Fears has been assertive, using quick hands to generate steals and disrupt passing lanes. His size limits him in certain matchups, but if he continues improving his shot selection, he could climb several spots on the ROY ladder before midseason.

6. Tre Johnson

2025-26 Season Statistics: 12.3 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 1.6 APG, 0.3 SPG, 0.9 BPG, 25.7 MPG

Tre Johnson’s smooth scoring profile has translated seamlessly to the NBA level, where he’s quickly carved out a valuable role for Washington. His shot creation, particularly off the dribble and from three, has allowed the Wizards to lean on him for offensive bursts, and his 35.7% from deep on significant volume already shows real scalability.

Though he’s not a defensive stopper yet, Johnson competes with effort, uses his length to disrupt plays, and has shown improved awareness as he becomes more comfortable with NBA rotations. His playmaking is still developing, but if he elevates his efficiency and limits turnovers, he’ll be knocking on the door of the top three.

5. Kon Knueppel

2025-26 Season Statistics: 14.0 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 2.3 APG, 0.6 SPG, 0.0 BPG, 30.1 MPG

Kon Knueppel has emerged as one of the NBA’s most reliable rookies so far, providing elite spot-up shooting and sneaky on-ball playmaking. His 43.1% from deep on high volume has forced defenses to hug him tightly, opening the floor for the Hornets’ young guards. He’s not the quickest athlete, but his feel, angles, and craft have allowed him to score efficiently while limiting mistakes.

While he still needs to improve laterally to handle quicker wings, his IQ and offensive versatility have made him a high-end complementary piece. If Charlotte exceeds expectations, he’ll remain a prominent ROY contender, but we anticipate he will experience growing pains on a team that isn’t the most stable on either end right now.

4. Cedric Coward

2025-26 Season Statistics: 15.3 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 2.5 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.4 BPG, 26.0 MPG

Cedric Coward has been the breakout rookie few saw coming, delivering elite efficiency and high-level two-way impact for Memphis. His 58.3% shooting overall and 48.3% from three are among the best marks for any rookie, and he’s doing it without needing high usage or manufactured touches.

Coward’s cutting, shooting, and transition play make him one of the most plug-and-play rookies in the league. Defensively, he’s equally impressive since he is strong enough to guard wings. If this production holds, Coward is a legitimate top-five ROY candidate with room to climb over the next few months.

3. Cooper Flagg

2025-26 Season Statistics: 13.6 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 2.9 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.4 BPG, 32.7 MPG

Cooper Flagg has lived up to the hype as one of the most complete two-way rookies in recent memory, showcasing elite instincts on both ends of the floor. His shooting is still inconsistent, but his ability to rebound, create plays, defend at a high level, and stay active everywhere on the court already makes him one of Dallas’ most impactful players.

Few rookies can influence a game without scoring, but Flagg can do it nightly. Offensively, he’s shown flashes of self-creation and passing that point to future stardom once his jumper stabilizes. If Dallas continues to feature him heavily, he’ll stay right in the thick of the ROY race, even if he is playing out of position as a point guard at times.

2. Dylan Harper

2025-26 Season Statistics: 14.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 3.8 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.0 BPG, 23.3 MPG

Dylan Harper has been one of the smoothest offensive rookies in the league, bringing an advanced blend of body control, midrange polish, and playmaking feel to San Antonio. His efficiency, 50% from the field, reflects his comfort navigating NBA defenses, and his ability to play on or off the ball offers the Spurs tremendous lineup flexibility.

Harper has consistently looked like a future primary initiator. Defensively, Harper is still learning the nuances of NBA physicality and rotations, but his effort level and awareness are trending upward. If he increases his usage without sacrificing efficiency, he’s the closest challenger to Edgecombe’s ROY throne.

1. VJ Edgecombe

2025-26 Season Statistics: 20.3 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 5.0 APG, 1.5 SPG, 0.3 BPG, 39.0 MPG

VJ Edgecombe has taken the league by storm, becoming not just the most productive rookie but one of the most reliable perimeter players in the NBA through the first stretch of the season. Philadelphia has handed him enormous responsibility, scoring, playmaking, defending top matchups, and he’s responded with 20+ points per game on elite efficiency (49.5% FG, 42.1% 3PT).

His ability to to score with confidence and impact all other areas is rare for any first-year guard, and the 76ers are loving life with him. His competitive drive is relentless, and his two-way consistency separates him from every rookie in the field. Unless someone behind him makes a massive leap, the ROY race is Edgecombe’s to lose so far this season.