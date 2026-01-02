Jimmy Butler Added To Warriors Absences In Latest Injury Blow

The Golden State Warriors will be shorthanded Friday night as they return home to face the Oklahoma City Thunder, with availability once again becoming the dominant storyline. What initially looked like a routine injury update has shifted quickly, forcing Golden State to adjust on the fly as it opens a back-to-back.

Jimmy Butler has officially been ruled out due to illness (via Anthony Slater), a late development that emerged after he was not originally listed on the injury report. The update was confirmed by team-connected reporting, adding another layer of uncertainty to Golden State’s rotation just hours before tipoff. Butler’s absence comes alongside other planned and unplanned absences, further complicating Steve Kerr’s lineup decisions as the Warriors balance short-term caution with a demanding schedule. The veteran swingman is averaging 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 51.6% shooting and 41.0% shooting from three this season.

Besides Butler, Golden State’s injury report is extensive. Stephen Curry (left ankle) is out against the Thunder after tweaking the ankle late in Wednesday’s win in Charlotte, while Draymond Green (rest) is being held out as part of workload management on the front end of the back-to-back. The combination leaves the Warriors without three of their most important two-way contributors, placing added responsibility on rotation players like Quinten Post, Moses Moody, and Brandin Podziemski to carry the load on both ends of the floor.

Friday’s matchup still carries weight despite the absences, especially given the recent history between the two teams. The Warriors and Thunder last met in early December, when Oklahoma City came away with a decisive 124-112 win on the road by controlling the pace and limiting Golden State’s perimeter rhythm.

Since then, the Thunder have continued to establish themselves as one of the West’s most consistent teams at 29-5, while the Warriors have oscillated between strong stretches and uneven performances. Without Curry’s shot creation and Butler’s physicality, Golden State will need clean execution and defensive discipline to avoid falling behind early against a Thunder team that thrives in transition and half-court spacing.

Looking ahead, the Warriors are hopeful this is a short-term setback rather than a lingering issue. The expectation is that Curry, Butler, and Green could all be available Saturday night against the Utah Jazz, depending on how Curry’s ankle responds and how Butler feels coming out of the illness. Friday appears to be more about preservation than panic, with Golden State prioritizing availability over the full weekend rather than forcing players back prematurely. Even so, the margin for error is slim, and how the Warriors navigate this game could set the tone for the remainder of the homestand as they attempt to stabilize amid another round of lineup uncertainty.

The Warriors understand this stretch is about managing the bigger picture, not just surviving one night. With a back-to-back and playoff positioning always looming, patience matters as much as urgency. If Golden State can stay competitive against Oklahoma City and get its core back against the Jazz, this brief disruption may prove manageable. Still, nights like Friday highlight how thin the margin becomes when so many key pieces are unavailable.