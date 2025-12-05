3 Best Landing Spots For Zach LaVine Following Kings’ Struggles

Zach LaVine has been rather unfortunate with the teams he has played on because even if he puts up strong scoring numbers, he never seems to be in a winning position. This is the case with him right now as a member of the Sacramento Kings, where he is posting 19.8 PPG, 3.1 RPG, and 2.4 APG on 48.6% from the field and 37.0% from three in 20 games. No doubt, Lavine is capable of boosting his scoring numbers to where they belong, near 25 PPG, if he is in the right situation.

That is why his time with the Kings should come to an end sooner rather than later. The Kings stand at 5-17 in the Western Conference and look far away from even being a play-in team, let alone a respectable opponent in the crowded Western Conference. We propose the three best landing spots for Zach LaVine as he nears 31 years old because the prime years won’t last forever, and his skillset still demands respect. Let’s dive right into the trade scenarios.

A Shocking Deal To The Struggling Clippers

Proposed Trade Package

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Zach LaVine

Sacramento Kings Receive: John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kris Dunn, 2031 first-round pick, 2031 second-round pick, 2032 second-round pick

The Clippers are in a spot where simply running back the same roster won’t get them anywhere near the top of the West, especially with Kawhi Leonard dealing with inconsistent scoring stretches and health concerns. Adding LaVine gives them a much-needed downhill threat who can create his own shot late in games.

Even on a struggling Kings squad, LaVine is putting up 19.8 points on nearly 49% from the field and 30.8% from three, which immediately makes him the most explosive scorer the Clippers would have outside of their stars. For a team stuck in the bottom third of the league in transition scoring, LaVine’s athleticism alone fills a glaring hole.

Meanwhile, John Collins would give Sacramento a versatile frontcourt piece who’s still just 28 and averages 12.0 PPG and 5.1 RPG this season. His ability to stretch the floor around Domantas Sabonis makes him far more than a simple throw-in. Bogdan Bogdanovic also fits perfectly as a stabilizing perimeter shooter; he’s been hovering around 38-40% from deep for most of his career and plays with far more discipline than many of Sacramento’s current wing options.

Kris Dunn gives Sacramento a defensive specialist who can soak up backcourt minutes without needing touches, and the draft capital adds long-term value to the deal. The Clippers’ 2031 first-round pick could be particularly significant, considering their stars will likely be past their primes by then. Sacramento needs trade packages that offer both present talent and future security, and this deal checks both boxes.

An Interesting Package From The Grizzlies

Proposed Trade Package

Memphis Grizzlies Receive: Zach LaVine

Sacramento Kings Receive: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Santi Aldama, Brandon Clarke, 2028 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick, 2031 second-round pick

The Grizzlies desperately need additional scoring punch while Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. hold down the fort on a very average team. LaVine would step into Memphis as their most polished perimeter scorer since peak Mike Conley, giving them an actual three-level threat. Even in Sacramento’s chaos, LaVine’s efficiency, especially his 49.1% shooting and strong catch-and-shoot numbers, suggests he’d thrive with more athletes next to him.

For Sacramento, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope brings championship-level maturity and a career 36.6% three-point shooting, along with elite perimeter defense, which the Kings simply don’t have right now. He’s the type of player who fits next to any star and helps raise the floor of a young team. Santi Aldama, meanwhile, has developed into a versatile rotation big man who is averaging 13.0 PPG and 6.5 RPG while showing flashes of becoming a reliable stretch-four.

Brandon Clarke is the wild card. Before his Achilles injury, Clarke was one of the league’s most efficient finishers, shooting above 60% from the field in multiple seasons and serving as a hyper-active defender. If he returns to even 80% of his old explosiveness, Sacramento gains a rim-running big man who can defend in space, something they’ve been missing behind Sabonis. Add in two first-round picks and a future second, and the Kings would be walking away with a balanced package of proven contributors and valuable draft assets.

A Risky Trade To The Trail Blazers

Proposed Trade Package

Portland Trail Blazers Receive: Zach LaVine

Sacramento Kings Receive: Jerami Grant, Robert Williams III, 2031 first-round pick, 2030 second-round pick, 2031 second-round pick

The Trail Blazers are in a rebuild until Damian Lillard returns next season, but adding LaVine would give them a veteran scorer who can help stabilize their core without dominating possessions. Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe are still figuring out how to handle defensive pressure every night, and LaVine’s ability to average 25+ points when given the volume would draw attention away from the kids.

His efficient shooting, notably the nearly 37.0% from deep this season, would also create better spacing for a Portland team that often relies too heavily on dribble penetration to generate offense. From a basketball standpoint, pairing LaVine with a group that wants to run makes sense.

Sacramento, in turn, gets Jerami Grant, who remains one of the league’s most reliable two-way forwards. Grant averaged 21 points last season, shot above 40% from three, and brings the length and defensive versatility that Sacramento’s lineups sorely lack. Unlike LaVine, Grant doesn’t need the ball to make an impact, which could help the Kings simplify their offense around Sabonis.

He immediately becomes the team’s best perimeter defender and gives them another adult in the room, something they desperately need at 5-17. Robert Williams III adds some risk but potentially enormous reward. When healthy, Williams is a top-tier interior defender, posting seasons with over two blocks per game and elite rim-protection metrics.

He’s also an excellent lob threat who shot over 70% from the field in Boston. His injury history is well-known, but for a team that ranks near the bottom in defensive efficiency, he could be the difference between staying competitive in fourth quarters or folding under pressure. With a future first-round pick tied to Portland’s rebuild timeline, the Kings would also secure a meaningful long-term asset.