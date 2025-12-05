Framework For Jazz To Build Around Lauri Markkanen Amid Latest Reports

Utah Jazz superstar Lauri Markkanen has been frequently mentioned in trade chatter around the league. After a tremendous start to the new campaign, Markkanen has been viewed as one of the most valuable trade targets in the league.

While teams have shown considerable interest in acquiring him, a recent report suggests that the Jazz may be more inclined to build their roster around Lauri Markkanen rather than trade him away. Although this effectively put most of the trade buzz to rest, it subsequently raised another important question.

What will the Jazz do next?

At 8-13 on the season, Utah hasn’t been as bad as advertised. Currently sitting at 11th in the West, the Jazz are only half a game out of 10th, which would effectively place them in the play-in tournament.

Considering that the team has shown signs of competitiveness, the franchise may see more merit in bringing in reinforcements instead of consciously competing for a lottery pick. With this in mind, we present a framework that the Jazz could build around Lauri Markkanen as the franchise cornerstone.

The Jazz Must Acquire A Reliable Wing

Acquiring a reliable wing may be among the most vital moves that the Jazz need to make at the moment. Although Ace Bailey has the potential to be a star-caliber player, it is evident that he isn’t ready to embrace a major role in the rotation. Hence, a potential trade target for the Jazz could be Cleveland Cavaliers forward De’Andre Hunter.

Proposed Trade Details

Utah Jazz Receive: De’Andre Hunter

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Jusuf Nurkic, 2031 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick swap (CLE)

In this trade scenario, the Cleveland Cavaliers would effectively be shedding $4 million in salary by acquiring Jusuf Nurkic and two valuable first-round picks, including one of their own. Although parting with Hunter could be difficult, given their current position, they may see long-term benefit in making this trade.

Meanwhile, Hunter could be an ideal addition to the Jazz at this stage. At 28, Hunter is on the verge of his physical peak and perfectly fits Lauri Markkanen’s timeline.

De’Andre Hunter has positioned himself as an elite two-way threat. With incredible athleticism, physical tools, and an improving offensive repertoire, including a developing shot from the perimeter, he could be a valuable asset for the Jazz.

With averages of 16.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 0.7 steals per game on 44.8% shooting from the field this season, he could bolster Utah’s wing depth.

The Jazz Need A Point Guard

Aside from bolstering their wing depth, the Jazz also need a solid point guard. Currently, Keyonte George has looked terrific in the position. But aside from his issues with consistency, George is primarily a scoring threat. With the need for a playmaker who can also push the tempo, the Jazz could consider trading for Jaden Ivey from the Detroit Pistons.

Proposed Trade Details

Utah Jazz Receive: Jaden Ivey

Detroit Pistons Receive: Svi Mykhailiuk, Taylor Hendricks, 2027 first-round pick (LAL)

Ivey was mentioned in trade rumors this offseason. When also considering that the Pistons are expected to pass on offering him an extension, Ivey could be on the way out of Detroit.

In this regard, acquiring Jaden Ivey may not be as much of a challenge for Utah. By sending a reliable perimeter threat, a defensive-minded forward, and the Lakers’ protected first-round pick, the Jazz could add an athletic point guard who is suited to an up-tempo playing style.

This season, Ivey’s production has declined significantly. With a reduced role in the rotation, the guard is averaging 8.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game on 41.3% shooting from the field.

Considering his career averages of 15.8 points and 4.3 assists per game, it is clear that he could be a significant contributor when given the opportunity. In light of this, he may be a strong addition to Utah’s backcourt next to George.

With George and Ivey sharing ball-handling duties, the team would have more options available to them on offense. Given Lauri Markkanen’s versatility, the Jazz could easily transition to playing a more fluid style, potentially making them a more dangerous offensive unit.

The Keys To Utah’s Future With Lauri Markkanen

If the Utah Jazz are committed to building around Lauri Markkanen, the franchise needs to approach the upcoming seasons with some clear objectives. While creating a more competitive roster remains the end goal, the immediate course of action would be to retain Walker Kessler.

Kessler is one of the most gifted young centers in the league. As a solid rebounder and rim protector, the 24-year-old is effectively positioned to become the team’s defensive anchor. Although he garnered trade interest this offseason, the Jazz were keen to keep him as a part of their core alongside Lauri Markkanen.

While he emerged as a key rotation piece, Utah suffered a major setback when reports indicated that Kessler would be sidelined for the remainder of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery. Despite his injury, Utah needs to find a way to bring him back once he enters restricted free agency next summer.

The Jazz may be on the verge of turning things around as a franchise. While building around Lauri Markkanen could take time, Utah would benefit from being patient with the process.