The Heat Might Already Have A Trade Package For Giannis Antetokounmpo, But Is That Enough For The Bucks?

Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s recent social media activity sparked several rumors regarding his position with the Milwaukee Bucks. With teams around the league gauging the superstar’s current situation with the Bucks, many have even emerged as potential landing spots.

While the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs have shown the most interest, NBA insider Zach Lowe suggested that the Miami Heat could also be considered a frontrunner due to the trade assets at their disposal.

“The Heat can trade 2 1st-round picks as of now because of the pick they owe Charlotte; that’s all they can trade. They can trade some swaps. But the negotiations begin and end with Kel’el Ware,” Lowe said on a recent episode of “The Zach Lowe Show”.

“If Kel’el Ware’s not in the deal, then we’re just not talking,” he continued. “If it’s Tyler Herro or Andrew Wiggins, that’s cool. Those guys are fine. They’re not keeping me relevant. We’re still going to suck. We don’t get any golden chip picks, because when Giannis gets traded to the Heat, the Heat are going to be good.”

“It’s Ware or bust, and Ware is making a huge leap. He looks like a future potential All-Star player. I don’t think that’s an exaggeration based on the level he’s playing at lately,” Lowe added. “If you threw Ware, Herro. Rozier, 2 firsts and swaps, I still don’t think other teams can beat that.”

The notion of Giannis Antetokounmpo joining the Heat was also teased this offseason. Unfortunately, considering the value of his contract and the Bucks’ commitment to retaining him, Miami would have faced several obstacles along the way.

In the current scenario, the Heat may have a better opportunity to acquire the nine-time All-Star. But would parting with Kel’el Ware and several key assets be worth it?

Should The Heat Trade For Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been elite to start the 2025-26 season. With averages of 28.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game, the Greek forward is statistically one of the best players in the league. While the Heat could greatly benefit from acquiring him, in accordance with Lowe’s proposal, giving up players such as Tyler Herro may prove more detrimental than parting with Kel’el Ware.

Since returning from injury, Herro has looked like one of Miami’s most reliable offensive players. After showing major development last season, the 25-year-old has sustained his growth, averaging 23.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game in five appearances this season.

Kel’el Ware is an incredibly talented athlete with immense two-way potential. Given that he is averaging 12.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game in his sophomore campaign, his growth has been tangible. While his stats are impressive, his inconsistency, which has earned criticism, is also worth noting.

Hence, acquiring a player like Giannis Antetokounmpo would undoubtedly be a significant move for the Heat. But when considering Zach Lowe’s proposal, the Heat may be giving up too much in an effort to acquire a superstar.

Considering that they are already 14-8 on the season, placing fourth in the East, Miami may be better off seeking different upgrades. When considering the package the Heat could offer, the Bucks may also benefit from considering other alternatives to maximize their returns.