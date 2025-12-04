Luka Doncic Pushed For Lakers To Acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo

Luka Doncic personally asked the Lakers to explore a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, following word that Bucks star wanted out of Milwaukee.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Mar 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic has made his voice heard in Los Angeles, and it involves one of the biggest stars in the league. Amid all the trade talk in Milwaukee, the Lakers reportedly received an inquiry from Doncic asking whether a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo was possible. It is a surprising development that signals how aggressive Luka wants the franchise to be.

According to Lou Canellis of Fox Chicago, Doncic asked the Lakers to explore the idea after learning that Antetokounmpo wanted out of Milwaukee during the offseason. The proposal never gained traction, but the inquiry itself shows how committed Luka is to forming a championship-level roster in Los Angeles.

Following the trade from Dallas, the young superstar is on a mission to prove his worth and show that the critics are wrong about his game. This season, in the best shape of his life, the results have been impressive with averages of 35.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 47.8 percent shooting (34.1 percent from three). Clearly, he wants to maximize his chances to win and believes Giannis can help them do that as a two-time MVP, champion, and nine-time All-Star.

While Giannis is still under contract, his loyalty to the Bucks is being questioned every day, and the latest intel suggests he may be on the verge of formally asking for a trade. After years of underachieving, he has finally hit his breaking point, and the Knicks are at the top of his list.

Still, Antetokounmpo might consider the Lakers if he gets to play alongside Luka Doncic. It would cost a massive haul for Los Angeles (Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Maxi Kleber, Dalton Knecht, one first-round pick, and two pick swaps), but the rewards would be significant with what could become one of the greatest duos of all time.

Between Giannis and Luka, the Lakers would have an elite and star-studded roster capable of competing for multiple championships. If they can build a worthy supporting cast around them, it could create a brand new dynasty in the West.

Ultimately, this is a massive opportunity for the Lakers, and Luka Doncic does not want to let it slip. At 26 years old, he is just entering his prime, and getting to share the court with a legend like Giannis would only enhance what he is able to do on the court.

For now, the Lakers are just one of several teams in the Giannis sweepstakes, and they are not even the favorites to land him. But if they are willing to pay the price, do not be surprised if the Greek Freak is donning the Purple and Gold by February’s deadline.

Moves like this reshape franchises, and Luka’s willingness to push for it shows how focused he is on building a championship contender. Whether the Lakers take that swing or stay patient, the decisions they make over the next few months will determine how quickly they can return to title contention.

