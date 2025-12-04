Is This LeBron James’ Final Season With Lakers? Signs Point Toward A Possible Goodbye

LeBron James’ future in Los Angeles has become a growing topic around the league, and the latest reporting suggests the Lakers may be nearing the end of an era. What has long been viewed as an open-ended situation now carries a clearer tone, with many believing this could be LeBron’s final season with the franchise.

According to Eric Pincus, several figures around the NBA expect James to move on after the season, either through retirement or by signing with a new team this summer. With just one year left on his deal, James will have the freedom and power to choose whichever team he wants for the closing chapter of his career, and it may not involve returning to the Lakers.

This scenario runs counter to Rob Pelinka’s public stance before opening night, when he said he hoped LeBron would finish his career in Los Angeles. He has pushed that vision for years, but it is no secret that the organization has shifted its focus to Luka Doncic now.

With the young star putting up career-high numbers this season (35.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game on 47.8 percent shooting and 34.1 percent from three), LeBron’s voice has suddenly dimmed and his role on the team is unlike anything he has experienced before.

It is a lot to handle for LeBron, who was already on sour terms with the Lakers’ front office over the Russell Westbrook situation. Now, their relationship can only be described as volatile, with both sides looking increasingly ready for an official breakup.

Despite winning games early on, James has hardly made an impact after missing the first 15 games. Since his return, LeBron’s performance has been mediocre at best, with averages of 15.2 points, four rebounds, 7.2 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 46.0 percent shooting (31.8 percent from three).

In the Lakers’ recent loss to the Suns, James was caught sleeping on a play in the closing moments of the game, marking another sign that he has already checked out mentally this season.

At 40 years old, a decline was inevitable for James, but there is still uncertainty about what comes next. If he retires after this season, it will prevent the retirement tour many fans have hoped for. If he plays on, there is still a chance to add more accomplishments to his legacy.

Regardless of his choice, however, the likelihood is that LeBron James is playing his final games as a Laker. After eight years, multiple playoff runs, and a championship, LeBron has already cemented himself in franchise history, and his timeline no longer aligns with what the Lakers are building.

This summer, we can expect James to explore all his options, and the Cavaliers and Heat are both at the top of the list. In the right situation, he may also consider teams he has never played for before.

The Lakers know this season could mark the end of an era, and every game from here on carries that weight. Whether LeBron chooses to retire or chase one final chapter elsewhere, the organization must be prepared for what comes next. His time in Los Angeles has already reshaped the franchise, but the focus now shifts to how they navigate the transition and build a future beyond one of the greatest players in NBA history.